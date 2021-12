CAPE MAY — Mark your calendars for the annual Crafts at Christmas Arts & Crafts Show at Cape May Convention Hall, located at 714 Beach Ave. Shop until you drop when the doors open at 9 a.m. to 4 p.n. Saturday, Dec. 4 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5. Enjoy a wide range of gifts and holiday décor from local and regional artists and crafters. This arts and craft fair is free and open to the public.

CAPE MAY, NJ ・ 13 DAYS AGO