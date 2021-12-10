We say goodbye to 'Morning Edition' host Noel King

Revelation 21:1, “And I saw a new heaven and new earth: for the first heaven and earth were passed away; and there was no more sea.”. One of the hardest things to do is to say farewell or goodbye to those whom we have known and loved. It could be a son or a daughter off to college, a son to travel overseas in the service, or perhaps to leave a town of friends to move on to another location. Also, it could be to say farewell to the one who has passed on from this life.

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, OH ・ 12 DAYS AGO