We say goodbye to 'Morning Edition' host Noel King

After nearly four years as host of Morning Edition and Up First, Noel King is leaving NPR, her last day on the air will be December 10. She joined NPR in 2016 as a correspondent at Planet Money, where her reporting centered on economic inequalities. She filed some of the podcast's most listened-to episodes, including a two-part series on Chile's violent transition from socialism to capitalism under University of Chicago-trained economists, an examination of what Georgetown University owes to the descendants of enslaved people who were sold to save the college from financial ruin, and an investigation into a massive Chinese conglomerate that mysteriously invested millions of dollars in her rural hometown. Noel has also served as a fill-in host for Weekend All Things Considered and 1A from NPR Member station WAMU.
