We say goodbye to 'Morning Edition' host Noel King

By Public Editor
NPR
 5 days ago

When she announced her resignation recently, our co-host Noel King said she would prefer an Irish goodbye - you know, where you ghost people without even a hat tip. Well, we'd do just about anything for our friend as she leaves NPR today, but we cannot allow an Irish goodbye because...

New Chapter for Noel King

After nearly four years as host of Morning Edition and Up First, Noel King is leaving NPR, her last day on the air will be December 10. She joined NPR in 2016 as a correspondent at Planet Money, where her reporting centered on economic inequalities. She filed some of the podcast's most listened-to episodes, including a two-part series on Chile's violent transition from socialism to capitalism under University of Chicago-trained economists, an examination of what Georgetown University owes to the descendants of enslaved people who were sold to save the college from financial ruin, and an investigation into a massive Chinese conglomerate that mysteriously invested millions of dollars in her rural hometown. Noel has also served as a fill-in host for Weekend All Things Considered and 1A from NPR Member station WAMU.
NPR

News brief: Mark Meadows, tornadoes' aftermath, gymnastics abuse settlement

Former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows could face criminal charges. The House panel investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol voted last night to hold Meadows in contempt of Congress. Meadows was cooperating with the panel's investigation, then started waging a war against it. Because he did cooperate for a time, the committee now has some of his text messages, and committee member Liz Cheney read some of them aloud. Personalities from the Fox cable channel appealed to Meadows to get Donald Trump to stop the attack and so did the former president's eldest son.
Larry Sellers, ‘Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman’ Actor, Dies at 72

Larry Sellers, best known for his role as Cloud Dancing on the popular CBS show “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman,” has sadly passed away at the age of 72 on December 9. According to The Hollywood Reporter, as of now, his cause of death has not been revealed to the public. He is survived by his wife, Susie Duff, as well as his five children. He died in Pawhuska, Oklahoma and his death was announced by his sister-in-law, Loring Abeyta.
‘Inexcusable’ / ‘It’s gone’/ Fox’s ‘big loss’

‘Inexcusable.’ A union helping Amazon workers organize says having employees stay on the job during Friday’s tornado blitz—which killed at least six workers at Amazon’s Edwardsville, Illinois, facility—was “a dangerous labor practice.”. ■ A survivor tells The New York Times, “I felt like the...
‘Summer of Soul’ Rerecording Mixer Paul Hsu on Why Questlove Was Right Director for Doc

Maintaining the integrity of the archival footage of the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival with performances by artists including Nina Simone, Sly and the Family Stone, and Stevie Wonder was paramount in the making of Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson’s Summer of Soul (… or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised). For Hulu’s musical film and Black history documentary, the material comes together with new interviews in an edit by Joshua L. Pearson. Of the sound, rerecording mixer Paul Hsu says, “The whole task was really keeping that woven structure very much alive. “It’s a little bit of a high-wire act where you have...
NPR

Experts crack the secret to last letter of Mary, Queen of Scots before her execution

On the eve of her execution in 1587, Mary, Queen of Scots wrote what is thought to be her very last letter. She had been imprisoned for nearly 20 years for the perceived threat she represented to Queen Elizabeth I in terms of a takeover of the English throne. With hours to go until her beheading, Mary sat down and penned what researchers say was not only her last will and testament, but also a bid for martyrdom.
TV5 says goodbye to Catherine Pegram

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Friday marked Catherine Pegram’s final day with WABI. We asked some friends old and new to send her off in style. Below is what Catherine had to say about the decision it was time for something new. LIFE UPDATE: After nearly 28 years in television news...
Saying farewell or goodbye

Revelation 21:1, “And I saw a new heaven and new earth: for the first heaven and earth were passed away; and there was no more sea.”. One of the hardest things to do is to say farewell or goodbye to those whom we have known and loved. It could be a son or a daughter off to college, a son to travel overseas in the service, or perhaps to leave a town of friends to move on to another location. Also, it could be to say farewell to the one who has passed on from this life.
NPR

Recommended listening: Louis Armstrong's 'The Night Before Christmas'

NAT KING COLE: (Singing) Chestnuts roasting on an open fire... (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SANTA CLAUS IS COMIN' TO TOWN") BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN: (Singing) Santa Claus is comin' to town. (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS IS YOU") MARIAH CAREY: (Singing) All I want for Christmas is you. RACHEL MARTIN,...
NPR

Civil engineer says buildings will need to prepare for stronger storms

After a series of tornadoes tore through Kentucky and the Midwest this weekend, the confirmed death toll is inching closer to 100. And for some civil engineers, it's another grim reminder of the need for preparing homes, factories and other buildings for stronger storms. For more, we reached out to David Prevatt, professor of civil engineering at the University of Florida. He studies how to prepare buildings for tornadoes and hurricanes. He joins us now.
NPR

Deported activists allowed back into the U.S., saying ICE retaliated against them

Once an immigrant is deported from the U.S., it's rare for authorities to allow them back into the country. It has happened twice, though, in recent months. The Biden administration has allowed prominent immigrants' rights activists back into the U.S. after they claimed immigration officials retaliated against them for speaking out. NPR's Joel Rose has the story.
NPR

Despite pressure on HFPA, projects with the most Golden Globe nods aren't so diverse

At 6 o'clock this morning in Los Angeles, Snoop Dogg announced the Golden Globes nominations. That is not the only thing unusual about the awards this year. For years, the Golden Globes kicked off the awards season with a big, glam party. But the ceremony won't be televised in January after fallout from investigations into the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. That's the organization that gives out the awards. Pop Culture Happy Hour's Linda Holmes is here to tell us more.
NPR

How well does a COVID vaccine hold up against the omicron variant?

We are learning more this morning about the new coronavirus variant, omicron, which is spreading quickly in Europe and North America. It has an exceptionally high number of mutations in it, and it appears to be more transmissible than the delta variant. Scientists in South Africa are now releasing the first data looking at how well the vaccines will work against this variant. Here to tell us what they found, NPR's global health correspondent Michaeleen Doucleff. Hey, Michaeleen.
NPR

An English village promises a better Christmas tree next year

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The Christmas tree in our house was tall enough we had to cut some off to stand it inside. People in Bailiff Bridge, England, had a different issue. Height should not be a problem for their outdoor village tree, but maintenance vehicles aren't high enough to decorate the top. The lights go just one third of the way up. Could nobody rent a cherry picker? The Guardian reports a local council member is enraged, although others promise a better tree next year. It's MORNING EDITION.
U.K.

