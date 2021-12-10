ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

UPDATE 1-China Evergrande chairman's stake drops to 59.8% on forced selling -filing

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

(Adds detail, background)

HONG KONG, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Chairman Hui Ka Yan’s shareholding in embattled China Evergrande Group has dropped to 59.78% from 61.88%, Hong Kong stock exchange filings showed, in a forced selling by a third party with whom the shares were pledged.

The number of shares involved was 277.8 million, worth roughly HK$492 million ($63.08 million) based on the stock’s Friday closing price of HK$1.77.

The drop was the result of steps taken Dec. 6-9 to enforce a “security interest” in the shares, the filing said.

Reuters could not immediately determine the identity of the entity which sold the pledged shares.

Ratings agency Fitch downgraded Evergrande, which has more than $300 billion in liabilities, to “restricted default” on Thursday, after the developer missed a deadline this week to pay coupon payments totalling $82.5 million.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

China Evergrande Defaults! Now What?

​China Evergrande, the second-largest real estate developer in China, has been narrowly dodging default for months. The Company has more than US $300 billion in debt that, as it warned the market back in September, it believed would be difficult for it to service. (As an aside, it is believed that China Evergrande could have an additional US $150 billion in debt, off its official financial books).
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chairman#Hong Kong Stock Exchange#Markets#China Evergrande Group#Fitch
Reuters

Technology shares support European stocks with Fed meeting in focus

Dec 15 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Wednesday helped by stronger technology and healthcare stocks, but weakness in the retail and energy sectors capped gains ahead of a Federal Reserve policy announcement. The pan-European STOXX 600 (.STOXX) closed 0.3% higher to end a five-session losing streak. Technology stocks (.SX8P)...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
Reuters

Anchorage Capital to close $7.4 bln flagship hedge fund - WSJ

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Hedge fund Anchorage Capital Group is closing its flagship fund after 18 years and returning the $7.4 billion it manages to clients, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. Anchorage didn't give a date by which clients would receive all of their money back from the...
MARKETS
Reuters

Andreessen Horowitz-backed Samsara valued at $12.5 bln in market debut

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Shares of Samsara Inc (IOT.N) on Wednesday rose 8% above the initial public offering (IPO) price after their debut on the New York Stock Exchange, valuing the Andreessen Horowitz-backed enterprise software company at $12.5 billion. Demand for enterprise software companies has been boosted by a wide...
STOCKS
Reuters

JPMorgan moves healthcare conference online amid Omicron concerns

Dec 15 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) has moved its annual healthcare conference, set to be held next month, online as concerns mount over the fast-spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus. In an email to participants on Wednesday, the Wall Street bank said the event that was previously...
HEALTH
Markets Insider

Evergrande's boss forced to sell an additional 277.8 million shares as China's government says it's not bailing the property giant out

The chairman and founder of debt-laden Chinese developer Evergrande has been forced to cut his stake in the company, according to filings with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The sale of 277.8 million shares sold last Monday to Thursday was due to forced selling by a third party with whom billionaire Hui Ka Yan pledged the shares. The filings showed that the sale was to enforce a "security interest" in the shares.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Bitcoin company Nydig draws $7 billion valuation in funding round

New York Digital Investment Group LLC (Nydig] said Tuesday that WestCap Management led a $1 billion growth equity investment in the bitcoin specialist at a total valuation of more than $7 billion for the company. Prior lead investors Bessemer Venture Partners and FinTech Collective also made additional investments, along with strategic partners and existing investors Affirm, FIS, Fiserv , MassMutual, Morgan Stanley , and New York Life. "Our roster of partnerships and strategic investors lays the foundation for Nydig to become the leading provider of bitcoin solutions for businesses in any industry, and this new equity capital will further accelerate progress towards making this exciting network accessible -- and useful -- to all," said Nydig co-founder and CEO Robert Gutmann.
MARKETS
ShareCast

Asia report: Stocks weaker as Omicron reaches China

Stocks were weaker across the board in Asia on Tuesday, as concerns around the economic impact of the ‘Omicron’ Covid-19 variant reemerged. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 was down 0.73% at 28,432.64, as the yen weakened 0.04% against the dollar to last trade at JPY 113.59. It was...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

248K+
Followers
254K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy