Energy Industry

Global demand increases for U.S. metallurgical coal, which is needed to make steel

By Sandy Hausman
NPR
 5 days ago

Over the past decade, U.S. coal production has fallen by half as utilities switched to cheaper natural gas or renewable energy. But this year, demand is up for a different kind of coal. NOEL KING, HOST:. Coal production in the U.S. has fallen by half in the last 10...

www.npr.org

TIME

Countries and Corporations Are Getting Cold Feet About Mining the Seabed For Minerals Essential to the Green Energy Transformation

Annual meetings of obscure international bodies to discuss the intricacies of maritime law in waters beyond national jurisdiction are not exactly must-see-TV. But this year I am paying very close attention to the International Seabed Authority’s (ISA) general assembly in Jamaica (and online, due to pandemic travel restrictions) which concludes tomorrow. After all, the fate of the world’s oceans, or at least a significant chunk of them, is at stake. So too is the future of batteries for electric vehicles.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kiwaradio.com

NPB using export information to increase global demand

IARN — An international development strategy from the National Pork Board is being used to build confidence in U.S. pork in a diverse global protein market. NPB looks for areas to differentiate U.S. pork from competitors and add value into other markets. Iowa State University economist Dermot Hayes talks about why the data is studies and how it correlates to priced paid for hogs.
AGRICULTURE
NPR

Fossil fuel subsidies are proving harder to end than first thought

President Biden campaigned on this climate promise. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: And I'd stop giving to the oil industry. I'd stop giving them federal subsidies. MARTIN: But turning that promise into reality is proving difficult. NPR's Jeff Brady explains why. JEFF BRADY, BYLINE: When President Biden proposed...
POTUS
Lootpress

West Virginia coal production increases by 7.4%

(LOOTPRESS) – Total West Virginia coal production increased week over week by +7.4%. Coal production from the state’s NAPP region increased by +5.3% and production from the CAPP region of the state increased by +10.7%. Year to date, statewide coal production is +16.9% higher than the same 49 weeks of 2020. +22.5% from the NAPP region of the state and +10.1% from the CAPP region of the state. ***EIA revised its cumulative, year to date estimates for coal production in several states, including West Virginia lowering the year to date total coal production estimates.***
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Biden orders U.S. to stop financing carbon-intense fossil fuel projects abroad

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration has ordered U.S. government agencies to immediately stop financing carbon-intensive fossil fuel projects overseas and prioritize international collaborations to deploy clean energy technology, according to U.S. diplomatic cables. The cables, seen by Reuters, say U.S. government engagements should reflect the goals set in an...
POTUS
CleanTechnica

It’s Time For Biden’s New Energy Division To Reject Fossil Fuels

The late November news out of the White House was filled with pomp and promise. A new energy division within the Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) would contribute to climate change policy, and Sally Benson, a prominent energy expert out of Stanford, would take on the role of deputy director for energy and chief strategist for the energy transition at OSTP. This lead author on global climate policy would assist the Biden administration to achieve targets of a 50-52% reduction in greenhouse gases from 2005 levels by 2030, a carbon pollution-free electricity system by 2035, and a net-zero emissions economy no later than 2050.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Lootpress

Total U.S. coal exports increased in September

(LOOTPRESS) – Total U.S. coal exports increased from September to October +11%. Exports of metallurgical coal increased month over month +4.6% and thermal coal exports increased by +3% from September. Year to date, compared to the same 10 months of 2020, total U.S. coal exports are up +27%. Met coal exports are +10.3% higher than last year and thermal coal exports are up +58.8% compared to the same time last year.
INDUSTRY
KOOL 101.7

U.S. Steel Invests In Future With Sustainable Railcars

Leading the way and investing in the Northland is nothing new to U.S. Steel. Their most-recent investment will help to increase the long term viability of the steel industry while making their workflow more sustainable and friendly to the environment. Through investment with two other partners - Norfolk Southern Corporation...
TRAFFIC
lootpress.com

Global iron and steel production increased in September

(LOOTPRESS) – Global iron and steel production increased slightly from September to October by +0.9%. +5.2% in Europe, +4.1 in North America, +5.3% in South America, +3% in India, +1.2% in Japan, and +5.4% in South Korea. Chinese iron and steel production declined month over month by -2.9%. Excluding China, global iron and steel production increased from September by +4.9%.
INDUSTRY
wvtf.org

Coal makes a comeback in Virginia

Deep Mine 41 in Southwest Virginia produces metallurgical or coking coal. It’s not the kind of coal burned by power plants, but it is an essential ingredient for melting iron ore to make steel. “It usually burns longer and hotter, and it has the bi-product coke which is essential...
VIRGINIA STATE
theenergymix.com

Climate Policies Put Steel at a Crossroads, Spell Decline for B.C. Coal Mining

The steel industry is at a crossroads, with government policies like carbon pricing designed to combat climate change hitting manufacturers’ bottom lines and international pledges likely to seek further concessions from companies that burn fossil fuels. And the CEO of Algoma Steel in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario is hoping the...
INDUSTRY
Telegraph

Octopus database planned to fight overfishing as global demand increases

Octopus is an increasingly trendy food on restaurant menus - and now scientists plan to build a DNA database to tackle overfishing. Demand for the cephalopod meant prices hit record levels before the pandemic, as the growing popularity of sushi and tapas tempted restaurant diners around the world. An octopus...
WILDLIFE
Norwalk Hour

Increased Demand for Immigration to the United States

During times of turmoil, there is a greater urge for people to self-reflect and evaluate their life choices. The lockdowns of the pandemic forced people to spend more time at home and prompted them to assess their standard of living. In search of better healthcare, a more robust economy, and a more stable political environment, there is now an increased demand for immigration to the United States. With surging interest in migrating to the U.S., the EB-5 Immigrant Investor program, which allows an investor and the investor’s qualifying dependents (i.e., spouse and children under 21 years of age) to obtain the U.S. Green Card with an investment of $500,000 in a new commercial enterprise in the U.S., is becoming increasingly popular. Families around the world choose to partake in the EB-5 program because of the many benefits of immigration to the U.S., including access to better healthcare, quality education, economic stability, and career opportunities.
IMMIGRATION
OilPrice.com

U.S. Coal Is Making A Transitory Comeback

While the U.S. Administration is pushing its green energy agenda and wants to decarbonize the power grid by 2035, coal is making a comeback this year as high natural gas prices incentivize more coal use in electricity generation. This could be coal's last hurrah, as the fossil fuel is still...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Wake Up Wyoming

Why The Heck Are U.S. Power Plants Short On Coal?

It's the 1970's energy crisis all over again. Just like in the 1970's we have a massive surplus of energy. So how is there a shortage and how do we have higher prices?. Power plants in the U.S. are actually running short on coal. Utilities and struggling and scrambling to get what they can, and winter is coming.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures finish with a modest loss

Oil futures declined on Monday, with U.S. benchmark prices posting a modest loss as traders continued to monitor the impact of the omicron variant of the coronavirus on global economic activity, and demand for energy. The U.S. Federal Reserve is also scheduled to make an announcement on monetary policy on Wednesday. "If the Fed gets too aggressive, it can slow the economy, but I think those fears are a bit overplayed," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. For now, it's likely more of a "worry trade" for oil because of weakness in stocks, he said. January West Texas Intermediate crude fell 38 cents, or 0.5%, to settle at $71.29 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, following a climb of 1% on Friday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

