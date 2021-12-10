Global demand increases for U.S. metallurgical coal, which is needed to make steel

During times of turmoil, there is a greater urge for people to self-reflect and evaluate their life choices. The lockdowns of the pandemic forced people to spend more time at home and prompted them to assess their standard of living. In search of better healthcare, a more robust economy, and a more stable political environment, there is now an increased demand for immigration to the United States. With surging interest in migrating to the U.S., the EB-5 Immigrant Investor program, which allows an investor and the investor’s qualifying dependents (i.e., spouse and children under 21 years of age) to obtain the U.S. Green Card with an investment of $500,000 in a new commercial enterprise in the U.S., is becoming increasingly popular. Families around the world choose to partake in the EB-5 program because of the many benefits of immigration to the U.S., including access to better healthcare, quality education, economic stability, and career opportunities.

IMMIGRATION ・ 11 DAYS AGO