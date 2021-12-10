ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

As the Supreme Court weighs the future of Roe v. Wade, experts look beyond abortion

By Wynne Davis
WEKU
WEKU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wQxSq_0dJC1zLg00
Demonstrators gather in front of the Supreme Court as the justices hear arguments earlier this month in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health, a case about a Mississippi law that bans most abortions after 15 weeks. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Before Gloria Steinem became the nationally recognized activist for abortion rights and feminism, she was a 22-year-old living in England and pregnant when she didn't want to be.

Like many, Steinem has followed the Supreme Court arguments about the Mississippi abortion case. At the center of the case, known as Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, is a challenge to the Mississippi law that currently bans abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Speaking from her own abortion experience in 1957, Steinem said a decision to overturn Roe v. Wade would not stop Americans from seeking abortions.

"The question is whether it will be done in safety or not," Steinem told NPR's Mary Louise Kelly. "That is the simplest way of putting it, and that is what the court has to decide."

But overturning the right to abortion would be a step toward making the U.S. an authoritarian country, Steinem says.

"Controlling reproduction has always been the first step in any hierarchical or authoritarian government," she said. "In this still patriarchal time, looking to control the one thing they don't have is the first effort in creating a hierarchy."

Steinem said this wasn't a surprise, but that she was surprised this was still happening in the U.S. after abortion had been legal for so many years.

"What democracy means is the right to make decisions for ourselves, and in the majority to make decisions for the country, but first to make it for ourselves," she said. "Freedom of speech is not different from freedom of reproduction."

The decision for Mississippi's highly watched abortion case won't come until next year, but some are already looking ahead to what else could be changed if Roe v. Wade is overturned or undermined.

Mary Ziegler is a law professor who studies abortion rights. She says that other rights, including access to birth control and IVF, might be in play as well, partially because what abortion is defined as is contested too.

"The fight about the contraceptive mandate and the Hobby Lobby decision — that all turned on the idea that some common contraceptives are, in fact, abortion-inducing drugs," Ziegler says. "So some states may reach out to criminalize some forms of contraception by deeming them abortion. The same goes for steps in infertility treatment like IVF."

Ziegler says there wouldn't necessarily need to be another Supreme Court decision before states would take that step, but that if the states did so, the court would likely be forced "to weigh in potentially on whether that contradicts the court's holdings on contraception or whether it's OK because the court agrees that those are in fact abortifacient drugs, not contraceptive drugs."

The Obergefell v. Hodges decision in 2015 that legalized same-sex marriage in all 50 states is another that Ziegler says could potentially be revisited by the justices, with both Justices Alito and Thomas having mentioned it as a possibility in passing.

"I think it's fair to say that in the sort of panoply of culture war issues, that rights for same-sex couples and sexual orientation are still among the most contested, even though certainly same-sex marriage is more subtle than it was and than abortion was," Ziegler says. "I think that certainly the sort of balance between LGBTIQ rights and religious liberty writ large is a very much alive issue, and I think some states may try to test the boundaries with Obergefell."

When the decision on the Mississippi case comes next year, Ziegler says she and others would be looking to see if it signaled a move by justices that could open the door to overturning other established law.

"I think what we're really going to be looking for is we know there are camps among the conservative justices about how far to go, how quickly," she says. "We just don't know how large each of those camps are, and we'll be looking for signs of that."

Comments / 12

Mark Allen
5d ago

Scotus,by repealing roe vs. wade (and that's what they intend to do) opens the door for repealing other rights.isurrection by judicial decree.

Reply(3)
5
Related
Fox News

'The View' co-host Joy Behar: States could segregate schools again if Supreme Court doesn't change

"The View" co-host Joy Behar fretted Monday that some states would return to segregated schools if the Supreme Court didn't directly address more issues. Reacting to the Supreme Court's procedural ruling Friday on Texas's restrictive abortion law, Behar suggested states would enact racial segregation again, in defiance of the landmark Brown v. Board of Education decision striking down such laws.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Supreme Court rejects religious challenge to NY vaccine mandate

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to block a New York regulation that requires health care workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine without any religious exemptions. The vaccine mandate for health care workers, which went into effect in August, allows only for medical exemptions but not religious ones. The Supreme Court turned away two applications from doctors and nurses in the state for injunctive relief to allow religious exemptions while litigation continues in the lower courts over the mandate's constitutionality.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Vogue Magazine

What the Supreme Court Just Ruled on Abortion Scares Me, and It Should Scare You Too

On Friday the Supreme Court had the chance to strike down a completely unconstitutional, totally insane Texas law that bans abortion after six weeks. The law goes even further than that—it limits what kind of lawsuit can be filed to challenge it and puts bounties on everyone from doctors to Uber drivers who might assist in an abortion in some way. It was the kind of law that was so dystopian that many people didn’t believe it would even be enacted, but on September 1, S.B. 8 was instated in the state of Texas. Even many conservative court watchers thought the Supreme Court should and would strike down the law because it went contrary to both Roe and Planned Parenthood v. Casey. Instead, the Court last Friday kicked the case back to the district courts.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Justices asked to let Arizona enforce ban on some abortions

Arizona asked the Supreme Court Tuesday to allow enforcement of a ban on abortions performed solely because of Down syndrome and other genetic abnormalities.The request from the state's Republican attorney general, Mark Brnovich, comes as the high court is weighing rolling back abortion rights nationwide and in the immediate aftermath of a decision keeping in place Texas' ban on abortion after about six weeks, while allowing some challenges to the law to continue.A federal judge blocked the provision of Arizona law enacted earlier this year that would have let prosecutors bring felony charges against a doctor who knowingly terminates...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

Supreme Court declines to block New York vaccine mandate

(CNN) — The Supreme Court turned away two emergency requests Monday from health care workers, doctors and nurses in New York to block the state's vaccine mandate. Justices Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas dissented. The dispute arose when three nurses and a group called We the Patriots...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gloria Steinem
Washington Post

What the Supreme Court Would Gain If It Reverses Roe v. Wade

President Joe Biden’s commission on reforming the Supreme Court did not make any recommendations in its final report. Biden did not ask it to. It did, however, show what is on the minds of legal experts of varying political stripes. What they are worrying about, more than anything else,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Law#The Supreme Court#Americans#Npr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
The Atlantic

The Supreme Court Is Playing Constitutional Calvinball

Gavin Newsom wants to believe that what’s good for Texas is good for California. Shortly after the conservative majority on the Supreme Court allowed a narrow challenge to Texas’s anti-abortion law to go forward while the law remains in force, the Golden State governor vowed that he would pursue passage of gun restrictions modeled on the Texas law’s unusual structure.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
21K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Public Radio for Central and Eastern Kentucky

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy