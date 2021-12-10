ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

House Democrats are introducing a bill to overhaul the clemency process

By Juana Summers
WEKU
WEKU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IFTzv_0dJC1whV00
Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley is introducing legislation that would create an independent clemency board, which has been a priority of many criminal justice reform advocates. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

A group of House lawmakers on Friday are set to unveil new legislation that would remove the federal clemency process from the Justice Department and instead create an independent clemency board for people who have been convicted of federal crimes.

The creation of such an independent board has been a priority of some criminal justice activists, who argue that the Justice Department is not well suited to submit clemency recommendations to the White House, as the agency also leads those prosecutions.

"There's this inherent conflict of interest. So it's greatly influenced by law enforcement, by prosecutorial interests. It has these redundant levels of scrutiny by [Department of Justice] staff who can unilaterally obstruct the clemency application from reaching the president," said Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley, the bill's chief sponsor. "And again, behind every application is an individual, an individual connected to a family, a family that's a part of a community. So people's lives are quite literally hanging in the balance."

Pressley is introducing the legislation along with co-sponsors Reps. Hakeem Jeffries of New York and Cori Bush of Missouri, all Democrats. The details of the proposal were shared first with NPR.

The bill, known as the FIX Clemency Act, would abolish the Justice Department's Office of the Pardon Attorney, and instead create a nine-member board to review clemency cases. Members of the board would be appointed by the president.

The bill calls for members of the board to include a formerly incarcerated person, a person who has been directly impacted by crime, an individual who has served in a federal defender organization and a representative of the Department of Justice.

"We reserve a spot for folks that we know should be at the table, including someone who was formerly incarcerated," said Pressley when asked about the makeup of the panel. "So each expert on the board will have relevant experience in fields like behavioral health, rehabilitation and reentry. And again, it's just important that we have someone who has experienced the trauma that is mass incarceration bringing their lived experience to the review of these applications."

This issue is one that is personal for Pressley, who said her father cycled "in and out of the criminal legal system for some 14 years" and struggled with substance use.

"I know what my father deserved was culturally competent, on-demand treatment. What my father deserved, like so many others, was to not have his disease criminalized," she said. "And again, that's a systemic problem. My father, our family is no anomaly."

Former President Donald Trump's approach to clemency largely bypassed the Justice Department and he instead used it to help out a number of prominent supporters, friends and celebrities.

The White House so far has offered little detail publicly about what President Biden plans to do to resolve the backlog of clemency cases in the United States, more than 15,000 cases. And the issue was not one that he focused on frequently as a political candidate. But as a part of his campaign's platform, Biden said that he would "broadly use his clemency power for certain non-violent and drug crimes."

The Democratic Party's 2020 platform voiced support for the creation of an independent clemency board "to ensure an appropriate, effective process for using clemency, especially to address systemic racism and other priorities."

Pressley said she has been in touch with the Biden administration about the proposal, and pointed out that though the board would make recommendations, all clemency power would be retained by the president.

She said that she believes that Biden shares a "commitment" to the goal of reducing the country's prison population and ending the system of mass incarceration.

"Clemency has been underused, it's an overlooked tool for healing and for justice, and again it will be an effective tool when it is fair, when it is efficient and when it is transparent," she said.

If enacted, the bill would only cover a modest proportion of the United States' overall prison population. The nonprofit Prison Policy Initiative estimated in 2020 that there were nearly 2.3 million incarcerated people. Just 226,000, about 10%, are in the federal prison system and would be potentially eligible for clemency under the proposed overhaul.

Comments / 245

Billy P
5d ago

you only need to look at who's names are on this bill to know its bad for Americans. How much of America's crime is committed by repeat offenders.

Reply(3)
164
me G
5d ago

that can't help themselves from putting out communist party bills that only communist want! the American people don't want none of them!

Reply(2)
91
yknot think for a change?
5d ago

Nope, leave it alone there’s more important legislation that should be looked at and passed more critical to your constituents. Quit deflecting! Next!

Reply(2)
55
Related
The Independent

Why are Democrats so afraid of Lauren Boebert?

Despite calls from progressives, many House Democrats are cagey about punishing Rep Lauren Boebert after sanctions against two like-minded demagogic right-wing members of Congress. On Wednesday, a host of progressive Democrats led by Rep Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts – and including Rep Jamaal Bowman and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Florida, Jimmy Gomez of California, Cori Bush of Missouri and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan – called for a resolution to strip the Colorado Republican of her committee assignments.“Words have consequences,” Ms Pressley said at a press conference. “We must acknowledge that and respond with action.”...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ayanna Pressley
Person
Hakeem Jeffries
WOWK 13 News

Manchin: Democrats should prioritize, curb cost of $2T bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats should curb the cost of their $2 trillion social and environment bill by choosing their top priorities, Sen. Joe Manchin said Monday, as he and President Joe Biden prepared to discuss how to advance the long-stalled package. Manchin, D-W.Va., criticized Democrats’ decision to make many of the measure’s initiatives temporary to […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

House and Senate vote to raise debt ceiling by $2.5 trillion

The House and the Senate both voted to raise the debt limit helping avert a first-time default by the U.S. as the clock ticks down on the government's ability to pay its bills. This comes after months of fighting between Democrats and Republicans over raising the debt limit and spending in Washington.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Democrats#Clemency#The White House#Npr#The Justice Department#The Department Of Justice
davisvanguard.org

Federal Bill Would Reform U.S. Clemency System, Address Mass Incarceration Crisis

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressional Representatives Ayanna Pressley (MA-07), Cori Bush (MO-01) and Hakeem Jeffries (NY-08) a new legislation Friday dedicated to reforming the nation’s clemency system and addressing the mass incarceration crisis. The bill, called the Fair and Independent Experts in Clemency (FIX Clemency) Act, would shift responsibility...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Atlantic

The Democrats Fighting to Protect the Coastal Elite

The owners of million-dollar beach homes aren’t a particularly sympathetic political constituency. Conservatives deride them as (literal) coastal elites; progressives demand they fork over more in taxes. Both parties happily accept their campaign contributions, but few members of Congress shed tears for the plight of waterfront barons, and fewer still are willing to wage a public fight on their behalf.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Gazette

Democrats agonize over property tax provision in Biden spending bill

House and Senate Democrats face mounting pressure to scrap a provision in President Joe Biden's Build Back Better legislation that would eliminate a GOP-era cap on state and local tax deductions. A group of Democrats from high-tax states has threatened to vote against the Biden legislation unless it includes language...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
White House
Reuters

U.S. Senate passes Republican bill to overturn Biden vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The Democratic-controlled U.S. Senate on Wednesday approved a Republican measure that would overturn President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine-or-test mandate for private businesses, with two Democrats joining Republicans to back the initiative. The 52-48 vote sends the legislation to the Democratic-led House of Representatives, where it...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
21K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Public Radio for Central and Eastern Kentucky

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy