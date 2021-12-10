ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Commanding officer of SEAL Team 8 dead after training incident

NBC News
NBC News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommander Brian Bourgeois, The commanding officer...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
International Business Times

Leopard Drags Away 10-Year-Old Child In Front Of Friends Playing On Road, Victim Dies

A leopard in India reportedly attacked and dragged away a 10-year-old boy, who was playing with his friends on a road near a village. The incident took place Monday morning in the state of Madhya Pradesh. Local officials said the victim was with a group of other minor boys when the leopard attacked them, IANS reported. The leopard grabbed one of the boys and mauled him to death, while the others fled for their lives.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Complex

Man Dies Five Days After He Was Mistakenly Declared Dead and Put in Morgue Freezer

An Indian man has been declared dead for the second time in a week. According to the Times of India, 40-year-old electrician Srikesh Kumar was hospitalized last Thursday after he was struck by a motorcycle in Moradabad. Kumar was said to be in critical condition when he was first transferred to a nearby private health facility with internal head injuries. Doctors reportedly determined they could not improve his condition, so they referred him to a government hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after.
ACCIDENTS
TheDailyBeast

Search Underway for Carnival Cruise Passenger Who Went Overboard

The U.S. Coast Guard has joined Mexican authorities in the search for a woman who fell overboard into the Pacific Ocean from the balcony of the Carnival Miracle cruise ship early Saturday morning. The ship, which was about 35 miles off the coast of Mexico, was also searched in case reports of the woman falling overboard proved false. The ship passengers were alerted at 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning that the woman fell—or was pushed overboard—from the balcony of her stateroom on the fifth deck of the 12-deck vessel. CBS reports that investigators do suspect foul play. “There’s some high suspicion of foul play,” said Daniel Miranda, a firefighter paramedic who was a passenger on board the ship. “A lot of people are concerned because that’s somebody’s life, and that’s a high likelihood that this person will not be found alive.”
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Investigation launched into ‘sea intoxication’ after ships collide in the Baltic leaving at least one dead

The Swedish Coast Guard said it had launched an investigation into whether drunkeness played a part after two ships, one of them registered in Britain, collided in the freezing Baltic Sea, leaving at least one dead.The 55m Danish barge Karin Hoj and the 90m British-registered Scot Carrier were sailing in the same direction when they hit each other in the dark at 2.30am GMT on Monday, according to Danish and Swedish maritime chiefs.Foggy conditions were initially thought to have played a part in the collision but investigators said they were broadening their investigation.“Additional criminal suspicions have arisen, including gross...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commanding Officer#Seal Team#Accident#Seal Team 8
The Independent

Crew on ship involved in fatal collision ‘exceeded drugs and alcohol limit’

Crew members on board a British-bound cargo ship involved in a fatal collision tested positive for drugs and alcohol, the vessel’s owner confirmed.Two people were arrested after an Inverness-registered ship called Scot Carrier collided with Danish boat Karin Hoej in the Baltic Sea off the Swedish coast.Scotline Marine Holdings Limited, the owner of Scot Carrier, confirmed two of the crew members on board were over the limit when undertaking a drugs and alcohol test.A distress call was made at about 3.30am local time (02:30 GMT) on Monday after the boats crashed at sea.Swedish authorities carried out a major search involving...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Mother of newborn found abandoned in park tracked down after eight-month search

The mother of a newborn baby found abandoned in a park has been tracked down after an almost eight-month search.The baby, who was named George by those looking after him in hospital, was discovered clothed and wrapped in a blanket by a dog walker at The Mounds in Kings Norton, Birmingham at 5.40pm on April 22.West Midlands Police on Monday said detectives had found the newborn’s mother after pursuing more than 1,000 lines of inquiry.The force in a statement thanked the public and media for their support in finding the mother, calling the response “overwhelming” and “instrumental” in their...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Lawrence Post

“You could hear the baby’s crying which was followed by loud thuds”, Father beat 2-month-old son to death leaving him with skull fracture and extensive bruising on his head and body

The 22-year-old father was arrested and taken into custody on Tuesday. He is now charged with second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter in the death of his 2-month-old son. An autopsy revealed that the infant’s death was a homicide resulting from a skull fracture and lacerated liver sustained during a violent assault, according to reports. Investigators obtained security tape footage from Saturday morning and on the tape, investigators could hear the child crying at several points which were followed by loud thuds. The father was the only person in the apartment with the child. He and the child’s mother, whose name has not been reported, share legal custody of the infant.
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

8-Year-Old Allegedly Gangraped, Killed By 4 Men Inside Factory, Body Dumped In Drain

An 8-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped and killed by four men inside a factory in India. The police in the southern state of Karnataka launched an investigation and arrested the accused Wednesday. Details about the crime came to light after the four accused people – identified as Jayban (21), Mukesh Singh (20), Muneem Singh (20) and Manish Tirki (33) – were taken into custody.
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

'Dead' Man Kept In Mortuary Freezer For 7 Hours Found Alive Before Autopsy

A "dead" man who was kept inside a hospital mortuary freezer for more than seven hours was found to be alive just before his autopsy. The shocking incident took place in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Authorities said the man, identified as 40-year-old Sreekesh Kumar, was brought to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

FBI joins probe into mother-of-one, 25, who fell off fifth deck at 3:30am on Carnival cruise ship traveling from Long Beach to Mexico

The FBI is now investigating how a 25-year-old woman fell into the Pacific Ocean from the balcony of a Carnival cruise ship during a voyage from Long Beach to Mexico. The agency has not revealed the identity of the woman, who is presumed dead, but it sent an evidence response team to the cruise ship when it returned to Long Beach on Sunday.
ACCIDENTS
airlive.net

ALERT Flight attendants discovered a passenger in the plane lavatory after he killed himself

A passenger onboard a returning flight from Egypt to Russia is believed to have died by suicide inside the plane’s lavatory, media reported Tuesday. Flight attendants discovered the unconscious man inside the airplane toilet shortly after the S7 Airlines flight’s takeoff from the resort of Sharm el-Sheikh to the southwest Russian city of Samara, the regional bureau of the state-run Rossia broadcaster reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

NBC News

244K+
Followers
34K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy