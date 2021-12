PARKERSBURG — Candlelight Compline services will begin in person and on Facebook LIVE at 7 p.m. today at First Lutheran Church, 1701 19th St., Parkersburg. The Advent season is celebrated each year with Compline services that will continue on Wednesdays prior to Christmas on Dec. 8, 15 and 22. Noon Advent in-person services will be held on these same Wednesdays and also are an annual offering for those who prefer to worship during the day.

14 DAYS AGO