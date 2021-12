The South Island's Fiordland National Park is a favorite among trampers (as hikers are called in New Zealand) because of the sheer wildness of the mountain and fiord scenery. There are many easy short walks and strenuous advanced walks, and a few intermediate options in the middle. Three of the Department of Conservation's ten "Great Walks" are within this national park, and while these routes are very popular (read: busy), they're highly worthwhile. If you're looking for something shorter or further off the beaten path, Fiordland delivers on these fronts, too. Check these top 10 walks out for inspiration.

WORLD ・ 7 DAYS AGO