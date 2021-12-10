ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tonight's Forecast: Rain and a few thunderstorms possible

By Haleigh Vaughn
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 5 days ago
The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn: Rain showers and thunderstorms continue overnight in West Michigan. There's a chance that some of those thunderstorms could be on the strong side, with damaging winds being the primary concern. Strong winds are likely all day on Saturday, with sustained winds between 25 to 35 mph. Some wind gusts will range between 45 to 55 mph. A WIND ADVISORY is in effect from Midnight tonight until 7 p.m. Saturday evening. Power outages are possible, along with potentially tough travel conditions and dangerously high waves. Models indicate an inch of rainfall before we transition to flurries and snow showers Saturday afternoon/evening. Temperatures will gradually increase overnight, reaching the middle 50s by Saturday morning. Temperatures will only drop through out the day on Saturday, with overnight lows reaching the upper 20s.

Once we get beyond the next couple of days, above normal temperatures will be the main player over the next 7-14 days! At this point, we have at least a 60-90 percent chance of above normal temperatures leading almost up to Christmas. That said, it will be difficult to get accumulating snow during this time frame. It continues to look more and more like the possibility of a "green" Christmas, but stay up on later forecasts!

TONIGHT: Rain showers and a few thunderstorms. Temperatures in the upper 40s, with temperatures increasing overnight.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers mix with and change to snow showers. Little to no snow accumulations expected. Temperatures peak in the lower 50s early morning, then fall through the 40s into the 30s by evening. Very windy. West northwest winds at 20-30 mph, gusting to 45-55 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs near 50 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance of a light stray shower. Highs in the upper 50s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

