ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

German man who fell walking from bed to desk wins legal claim for ‘workplace accident’

By Shweta Sharma
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Fgf2_0dJBzIsF00

An incident in which a man slipped on the stairs and hurt himself while walking to his home office from bed was deemed a “workplace accident” by a German court.

The man had injured his spine while making his way towards his workstation at home and was entitled to compensation, Germany ’s Federal Social Court said in a ruling on Wednesday.

The court arrived at this conclusion because it said the man “was on his way to work from his bedroom to the home office one floor below” and pointed out that this was a commute along an “insured work route”.

“The plaintiff suffered an accident at work when he fell on the way to his home office in the morning,” the court said.

The company’s insurance had reportedly refused to cover the claim.

The matter was heard at a lower social court that deemed the journey to be an “insured work route”, while a regional social court said it was an “uninsured preparatory act that only precedes the actual activity” and deemed the injury to be ineligible for insurance claims.

The higher federal social court, however, disagreed with the regional social court and said the journey was the “first” one undertaken to begin work.

The court said the employee usually began work at his home office “immediately without having breakfast beforehand”.

“If the insured activity is carried out in the household of the insured person or at another location, insurance cover is provided to the same extent as when the activity is carried out at the company premises,” the court said.

It was unclear if the man was working from home due to the Covid pandemic or some other reason.

The court said the law was applicable for employees in “teleworking positions” who have permanent workstations set up at their homes.

It defined such positions as computer workstations “permanently” set up inside any private spaces authorised by the employees and agreed upon in an employment contract or agreement.

Comments / 0

Related
hot969boston.com

A Court Ruled Walking from Your Bed to Your Desk Is Technically a “Commute”

All the work-from-home stuff means new laws and considerations are being addressed. And a court in Germany may have just re-defined what it means to “commute.”. A guy there recently rolled out of bed and walked downstairs to start working at his desk . . . but tripped on the stairs and broke his BACK. So he filed an insurance claim though work that said he was technically “commuting.” And the court AGREED.
TRAFFIC
erienewsnow.com

Walking from your bed to home office now counts as commuting in Germany

A man who slipped down the stairs and broke his back while walking from his bed to home office can file a claim on his employer's insurance after a court in Germany ruled that he was commuting at the time. The ruling by Germany's federal social court came after two...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Office#Working From Home#Employment Contract#Pandemic#Computer#German#Federal Social Court#The Regional Social Court#Covid
Complex

Man Can Claim Workers’ Comp for Injuring Himself on Walk From Bedroom to Home Office, Court Rules

A German man can claim workers’ compensation after slipping on his way from his bedroom to his home office. The Guardian reports that a court in Germany ruled the man’s walk to his home office—consisting of “a few meters”—counts as him commuting. The man’s home office is located on the floor beneath his bedroom, and the levels are connected by a spiral staircase. He apparently fell and broke his back, and his employer’s insurance denied him coverage.
LAW
Vice

Mother and Daughter Spend Months in Jail After Cops Mistake Tea for Drugs

When Vun Pui “Connie” Chong and her daughter, San Yan Melanie Lim, imported 25 kilograms of brown ginger tea into Australia this year, they intended to sell it at a marked-up rate. The beverage is a well-known remedy for period pain in the women’s home country of Malaysia. All going to plan, they stood to make a profit of about $90 AUD.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Remains of missing Wisconsin mom found months after disappearance, search firm says

A body matching the description of a Wisconsin mother missing since September has been located in Minnesota, according to a private investigation firm. Ashley Miller Carlson, a 33-year-old mother of four who was living in Burnett County, Wisconsin, was last seen on Sept. 23 near the Lake Lena community on the Mille Lacs Band’s Reservation, about 25 miles east of Hinckley in eastern Minnesota's Pine County. Her rental car was found in the same county the next day partially submerged in Grace Lake with her personal belongings left inside, authorities said.
Sunderland Echo

Inquest held into death of Sunderland man who fell from balcony in the Netherlands

Wayne Hylton, from Oxclose, Washington, was working in the offshore industry in Rotterdam when he tragically died on February 11, 2018. The 39-year-old had been out drinking and watching the football with his colleague, Timothy Old, on February 10, 2018, before they returned to the apartment that they were sharing, where Mr Hylton then fell off the balcony during the early hours of the morning.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Telegraph

The drug gang so rich they had Sundays off

A Charlie's Angels-style gang of glamorous Brazilian drug couriers who delivered narcotics across London on mopeds have been jailed after police dismantled their operation. Controlled and recruited by the only man in the organisation, the female gang members supplied drugs on a vast scale, making almost £100,000 profit every month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shine My Crown

Chicago Woman Killed By Her Police Officer Boyfriend After Confronting Him With Cheating Claims

A Chicago police officer has been charged in connection with the murder of his girlfriend. Andris B. Wofford, 29, gave birth to his child nine months ago. Chicago police responded to the 2100 block of North Nashville Avenue on Thursday morning to perform a wellness check. Wofford's body was found inside the front door of the apartment. She had been shot in the head.
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Mail

Woman is awarded $2.1M after Walmart falsely accused her of stealing Xmas lights, Captain Crunch and loaf of bread worth $48 - and then threatened her with legal action unless she repaid $200!

An Alabama woman has been awarded $2.1 million after Walmart falsely accused her of stealing and threatened her with legal action unless she repaid $200, which was more than the value of the alleged 'stolen goods.'. Lesleigh Nurse of Semmes filed a lawsuit against the superstore alleging that in November...
PUBLIC SAFETY
shreveportmag.com

Doctors told the mother last week her 5-year-old son was going to die in the next 48 hours, but the boy is still fighting for his life after contracting COVID-19

The five-year-old boy is still fighting for his life after contracting Covid-19, even though the doctors told his mother last week that he was unlikely to pull through. The 5-year-old boy, who also has a rare condition known as Vici syndrome, initially began displaying symptoms of fatigue before eventually deteriorating. He tested positive for Covid after he initially began experiencing symptoms on November 21.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

‘He could have made it home’: Woman claims Amazon told boyfriend to stay for tornado that took his life

The girlfriend of one of the victims who was killed after a tornado led to the collapse of an Amazon warehouse in Illinois has reportedly claimed that her boyfriend was told by the company to stay there and not drive home until the storm passed.Former army veteran Larry Virden, 46, was one of the six people killed on Friday night after the tornado ripped off a major portion of a massive Amazon facility in Illinois.Cherie Jones, Virden’s girlfriend of 13 years, told the New York Post on Sunday that her boyfriend’s last text to her was almost 16 minutes before...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Billionaire German doctor faces criminal probe after inoculating 20,000 people with home-made Covid vaccine he developed in 30 minutes

A criminal probe has been launched into a German doctor after he inoculated 20,000 people with a home-made Covid vaccine he developed in 30 minutes. Winfried Stöcker, 74, staged an illegal vaccination event at Luebeck airport in the state of Schleswig-Holstein, northern Germany, on Saturday. The billionaire scientist, who owns...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Family of mother, 25, who died after waiting THREE DAYS for help in crashed car alongside her dead boyfriend are handed £1million from Police Scotland over its failure to respond to emergency call

The family of a young mother who died after waiting three days for help escaping from a crashed car will receive more than £1 million in damages from police. Lamara Bell, 25, and her partner John Yuill, 28 died after their car went off the M9 motorway near Stirling on July 5, 2015.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KOEL 950 AM

Woman Notices Inappropriate Message Left On Oil Change Sticker

A woman visited an oil change shop, and two weeks later she noticed that there was a message left for her on the oil change sticker. On October 18th, Jennifer Greer visited Eleven Motorsports in Indiana and noticed on November 6th that the grade of oil they put in her car didn't sound like a real grade. She shared her findings to TikTok.
INDIANA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

380K+
Followers
143K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy