The Lady Tigers continued their season at home against Cove. The Tigers started off fast by scoring 18 points in the first quarter with the scoring being evenly distributed. The Lady Tigers were faced with adversity early in dealing with foul trouble but played with grit to hold off Cove. Ke’Ara Dickerson led all players with 14 points and Trista Johnson had a breakthrough game with playing great defense all game. The Tigers won by a score of 38-34 and look forward to this week’s game against Gatesville.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 1 DAY AGO