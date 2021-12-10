ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

The Illinois Restaurant With German Roots That Date Back To The 1800s

By Melissa Mahoney
 5 days ago

Starting in the 1800s through the early 1900s, there was an influx of European settlers who came to Illinois to start a new life. One of the largest European groups to have settled here was the Germans, and you can find German cultural influence throughout the state in places like restaurants. One such German restaurant in Illinois is The Berghoff, which has been open since 1898.

A man by the name of Herman Berghoff emigrated from Germany in 1870. When he arrived, he worked a variety of jobs before opening his own brewery in Indiana.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q8bKi_0dJByqPO00
The Berghoff Restaurant/Facebook

During the World's Fair in Chicago in 1893, he set up a beer stand which was so popular during the event, he decided to open up a permanent place to sell his beer. In 1898, The Berghoff opened its doors in Chicago. During that time, beer was sold for just a nickel and even came with a sandwich.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r5nRb_0dJByqPO00
The Berghoff Restaurant/Facebook

When Prohibition started, The Berghoff expanded its food offerings and brewed "near beer" as well as soda pop. Over time, the restaurant became well-known for its authentic German food.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4971cU_0dJByqPO00
The Berghoff Restaurant/Facebook
Once Prohibition lifted, the first liquor license in the city was granted to The Berghoff and so The Berghoff Bar was opened. You can see the original liquor license on display there today.

When you visit, you can enjoy German and German-inspired dishes at this historic Old World restaurant that is still owned and operated by the Berghoff family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26LkjR_0dJByqPO00
The Berghoff Restaurant/Google

Nothing seems to pair better with a pint of German beer than a Bavarian pretzel! The beer is brewed in-house at the Adams Street Brewery, which is owned by and located in The Berghoff.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wybvb_0dJByqPO00
Jau Chauhan/Google

The Berghoff may have had its beginnings as a brewery but its food is just as excellent as the beer. Schnitzel, sauerbraten, schlachteplatte, or spatzleknodel are just a few of the many German dishes you can find on the menu.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R9eib_0dJByqPO00
The Berghoff Restaurant/Facebook

How delicious does this plate of German sausages look?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jdx4w_0dJByqPO00
Liesel Smaistrla/Google

The Berghoff also prides itself on being a family-friendly establishment and there are several options on the menu for children, including the Berghoff Root Beer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y907y_0dJByqPO00
The Berghoff Restaurant/Facebook

The Berghoff is a historic German restaurant in Illinois that’s worthy of a visit. If you’ve been here before, please share your experience with us! To learn more about The Berghoff’s history and to see a menu, visit the website and give the Facebook page a follow.

To explore more of the German influence in the Prarie State, visit Maeystown , a historic German town in Illinois.

The post The Illinois Restaurant With German Roots That Date Back To The 1800s appeared first on Only In Your State .

