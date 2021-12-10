The Illinois Restaurant With German Roots That Date Back To The 1800s

Starting in the 1800s through the early 1900s, there was an influx of European settlers who came to Illinois to start a new life. One of the largest European groups to have settled here was the Germans, and you can find German cultural influence throughout the state in places like restaurants. One such German restaurant in Illinois is The Berghoff, which has been open since 1898.

A man by the name of Herman Berghoff emigrated from Germany in 1870. When he arrived, he worked a variety of jobs before opening his own brewery in Indiana.

During the World's Fair in Chicago in 1893, he set up a beer stand which was so popular during the event, he decided to open up a permanent place to sell his beer. In 1898, The Berghoff opened its doors in Chicago. During that time, beer was sold for just a nickel and even came with a sandwich.

When Prohibition started, The Berghoff expanded its food offerings and brewed "near beer" as well as soda pop. Over time, the restaurant became well-known for its authentic German food.

When you visit, you can enjoy German and German-inspired dishes at this historic Old World restaurant that is still owned and operated by the Berghoff family.

Nothing seems to pair better with a pint of German beer than a Bavarian pretzel! The beer is brewed in-house at the Adams Street Brewery, which is owned by and located in The Berghoff.

The Berghoff may have had its beginnings as a brewery but its food is just as excellent as the beer. Schnitzel, sauerbraten, schlachteplatte, or spatzleknodel are just a few of the many German dishes you can find on the menu.

How delicious does this plate of German sausages look?

The Berghoff also prides itself on being a family-friendly establishment and there are several options on the menu for children, including the Berghoff Root Beer.

Once Prohibition lifted, the first liquor license in the city was granted to The Berghoff and so The Berghoff Bar was opened. You can see the original liquor license on display there today.

The Berghoff is a historic German restaurant in Illinois that’s worthy of a visit. If you’ve been here before, please share your experience with us! To learn more about The Berghoff’s history and to see a menu, visit the website and give the Facebook page a follow.

To explore more of the German influence in the Prarie State, visit Maeystown , a historic German town in Illinois.

