A time of personnel crisis

Tens of millions of families will get a new stimulus check on Wednesday, December 15, which will likely be their last one of the year. It’s the sixth check and final check in a six-check series of monthly child tax credit payments that began in July. And we’ve got all the details in this post about what’s coming, why it’s important — as well as some thoughts on what’s next.

INCOME TAX ・ 1 DAY AGO