Cincinnati Center City Development Corp. received state tax credits that will help with the redevelopment of two historical buildings along Main Street in Over-the-Rhine. The Ohio Department of Development awarded Ohio Historic Preservation Tax Credits on Tuesday to 1338-40 Main St. and 1401 Main St., known as the Adeline Building, to be redeveloped as a mix of apartments and first-floor commercial spaces. In total the two building will be an investment of more than $4.5 million.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 22 MINUTES AGO