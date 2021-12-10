ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don’t poison your loved ones: shopping tips for a non-toxic holiday season

 5 days ago
From makeup to nonstick cookware, toxic chemicals are ubiquitous and regulators often fail to protect consumers

Evidence has been piling up showing that many everyday items found in US homes contain toxic chemicals that are linked to a whole host of serious health problems. Yet these chemicals are poorly regulated, making it hard for consumers to spot and avoid them.

Reporting on the chemical industry for the Guardian has helped me identify red flags I look for when shopping. Last Christmas, for example, my sister gave me a small, water-resistant backpack to carry my laptop on long bike trips. It was a thoughtful gift, but the “waterproof” label on the packaging tipped me to a potential danger. Companies commonly use highly toxic chemicals called PFAS to waterproof products, and a quick search revealed that the bag contained them. I politely explained the situation to my sister, returned the bag and found another that is PFAS-free.

Toxic chemicals are ubiquitous and regulators often fail to protect consumers, with loophole-ridden laws or lax enforcement of rules. Companies conceal their use of harmful substances while the EPA hasn’t rejected any new compounds that industry has cooked up in recent years, even when science shows that the chemicals may be dangerous.

With the holidays upon us, here are a few rules of thumb that can help consumers avoid buying gifts that may poison a loved one this holiday season.

Be wary of waterproof

Camping gear, shoes, coats, clothing, umbrellas, car seats, furniture, snow gear, sports accessories, performance textiles and more are commonly waterproofed with PFAS, which serve a similar purpose in makeup and personal care products. The chemicals have been linked to cancer, birth defects, kidney disease, decreased immunity and other serious diseases.

When used to waterproof products, PFAS form a water-repellant barrier that looks similar to a shag carpet. But the pieces of “shag” break off over time as the barrier wears off. The chemicals end up in the air or on the ground in dust, and are either breathed in or ingested. PFAS can also be absorbed through skin if they’re on a garment, or when they’re applied via personal care products.

It’s difficult to know which items contain PFAS because most companies don’t disclose their use, and the federal government doesn’t regulate them. However, products that contain Gore-Tex and Teflon probably contain PFAS, and customers can call companies to ask for clarification. As the chemicals’ dangers become clearer, more brands are ditching them, and they usually advertise their decision. Look for waterproof products that are labeled “PFAS-free” or “PFC-free”. Beware of those that are advertised as “PFOS-free’’ or “PFOA-free”, as they can still contain other kinds of PFAS. Several consumer groups have pulled together useful lists of retailers selling PFAS-free products.

Look out for lead

Despite its well-established neurotoxic dangers, lead is still widely used and can be found lurking in crayons, pottery, jewelry, ceramics, dishes, furniture, cookware, some modern toys, many vintage toys, water bottles, coffee mugs and more.

Companies still employ the heavy metal as an agent in dyes or glazes to enhance and brighten colors. Avoiding it is difficult because manufacturers typically don’t disclose its use, and the law permits its application with some not-so-stringent stipulations. But there are some basic steps that can be taken to avoid lead, such as finding alternatives to glazed or enameled kitchenware or ceramics.

Pot de creme without the poison: glass kitchenware is PFAS-free. Photograph: Cultura RM/Alamy

Stainless steel, glass and some kinds of wood are typically safer, though those come with caveats – for example, the glue in many bamboo products contains formaldehyde. In the absence of meaningful lead oversight, a network of blogs have been testing hundreds of products from crayons to pans, and offer troves of helpful guidance. (The Guardian hasn’t independently verified their testing methods.)

Go fragrance-free

Few words on a label have as broad a definition as “fragrance” – the fragrance industry uses more than 4,000 chemicals to scent products. A consumer group has flagged at least 1,600 of those as potentially harmful, including chemicals that are banned in other countries, carcinogens and endocrine disruptors found to be harmful in small amounts. That can lead to migraines and respiratory problems, and consumer advocates suspect they could be linked to more serious diseases like cancer. Women endure a higher load of fragrance chemicals because of their common use in personal care products.

The regulatory black hole leaves consumers guessing, but several helpful guides offer suggestions and tips for finding personal care products that use only non-toxic ingredients. Though essential oils are a safer alternative, some are stored in bins that contain PFAS, and experts fear the oil could be contaminated. The best policy: when possible, buy unscented or fragrance-free personal care products.

Say no to nonstick

Nonstick coatings like Teflon make meal prep much easier, but they’re often composed of toxic PFAS or other unsavory chemicals. Fortunately, there are abundant safe alternatives. Glass, stainless steel and cast iron cookware all work well with a little olive oil and pose very few risks. While ceramic and glazed kitchenware are also popular and billed as nonstick, they often contain heavy metals.

Be skeptical of cookware marketing: Even though a company claims its products are free of dangerous chemicals, they may not be. Look for “PFAS-free” or “PFC-free” items and beware of those labeled PFOS- or PFOA-free as they can still contain other kinds of PFAS. A new generation of “green” nonstick pans use silicone coatings, but those often have aluminum substrates. That can be a problem if silicon surfaces are scratched or deteriorate over time.

Avoid plastic

Aside from filling the oceans and earth with garbage that takes eons to degrade, a new study this year found plastic is packed with far more toxic chemicals than previously known. While the health effects of some of those are unclear, chemicals commonly found in plastic, like bisphenol-A (BPA) and phthalates are linked to cardiovascular disease, diabetes, cancer and other serious health issues. There’s virtually no oversight to speak of, so the best policy is to avoid it altogether, and doing so is relatively easy and inexpensive.

Plastic toys often contain bisphenol-A (BPA) and phthalates, and may end up polluting beaches and waterways. Photograph: Waitrose/PA

Instead of plastic kitchenware, consider products made of glass, stainless steel or wood. Food items stored in plastic will almost certainly leach some of packaging’s chemicals, so, if possible, buy the brand that uses glass jars. It’s more difficult to avoid plastic toys, but consumer groups offer a few tips. And if you can’t find an alternative to the plastic toy that your child wants, consider that science has found that kids don’t need so many toys.

