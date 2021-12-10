ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Clouds with a few showers today, back into the 70s to start the weekend

By James Hopkins
wbtw.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarmer weather is moving in and will continue into the weekend. A warm front will push through today with a chance for a few showers. High temperatures will warm into the low to mid 60s. It...

www.wbtw.com

kion546.com

A Few Lingering Showers

Cold air fills in behind Monday’s strong storm system with a few showers lingering overnight. Snow levels dip to 2,500ft. Another weather system will follow late Wednesday into early Thursday morning with widespread light to moderate rain before we get a few days break. **HIGH SURF ADVISORY**. in effect...
ENVIRONMENT
#Beaches
KETK / FOX51 News

Wednesday Midday Forecast: Warmth and humidity continue today, storm chances increase tomorrow

RECORD HIGH TEMPERATURES POSSIBLE TODAY REST OF TODAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with temperatures approaching records by the afternoon. High: 79. Winds: S 20 MPH. TONIGHT: Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms possible after midnight tonight. Winds won’t be quite as strong and temperatures will moderate back into the upper 60s. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: […]
ENVIRONMENT
FOX Carolina

Warming up ahead of weekend showers

wbtw.com

Sunny weather to continue

Sunny weather will continue through the rest of the week. High pressure will continue to control our weather this week, bringing lots of sunshine. It will be mainly clear and cool again tonight. Tomorrow we will see sunshine and temperatures similar to what we saw today with highs in the 60s. The center of the high pressure will move offshore Thursday and Friday, allowing warmer weather to move into the Carolinas. Highs on Thursday will be close to 70, then into the low to mid 70s on Friday. This warm weather will continue on Saturday, but we will see an increase in clouds ahead of a cold front. That front will push through early Sunday with a few shower. It will be cooler Sunday with highs in the 60s. A storm system may develop offshore on Monday, bringing a chance for a soaking rain that could continue into Tuesday.
ENVIRONMENT
FOX Carolina

NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Rainy start with more showers on the way

ENVIRONMENT
WPRI 12 News

Weather Now: Increasing Clouds Today with Eve/Night Showers

Good afternoon. It felt more December-ish early today with more seasonable temperatures. The day started with mostly sunny skies, but look for clouds to thicken and lower through the afternoon. Highs will be a bit cooler in the mid to upper 40s. It stays dry until the evening with light northeast winds turning southeast at […]
ENVIRONMENT
ABC6.com

Increasing clouds today with overnight showers moving in

A cooler morning across the area with most of us waking up in the 20s and low 30s. Today will stay more seasonable after a few mild days, expect highs in the mid to upper 40s. Sunshine this morning but increasing clouds into the afternoon ahead of an approaching warm front. That front will bring scattered showers overnight but will also bring in warming temperatures. By early tomorrow morning, temperatures will have climbed into the 50s.
ENVIRONMENT
wbtw.com

Late week temps return to the 70s

Good morning on another hump day! Sunny weather will continue through the rest of the week my friends! High pressure will continue to control things, leading to that result. We’ll see sunshine today and temperatures similar to what we saw yesterday with highs in the mid 60s. The center of the high pressure will move offshore Thursday and Friday, allowing warmer weather to move into the Carolinas.
ENVIRONMENT
WOKV

Low 70s today, even warmer for rest of the week and weekend

Jacksonville, Fl — Above average temperatures will continue to climb through the next several days. Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh is tracking a partly to, at times, mostly cloudy day with a brief sprinkle or light shower. Temperatures will be in the low 70s. LISTEN: Mike Buresh...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Chance Of Showers Stick Around Through Weekend

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Wet weather moved across parts of South Florida on Wednesday morning. Passing showers will be moving in on and off again throughout the day producing heavy downpours in spots. Highs will climb to the upper 70s due to the rain and clouds around. Wednesday evening wil bring some showers and storms will be possible. On Thursday, the rain chance will not be as high but there is still the potential for some showers. Friday through the weekend highs will remain in the low 80s. Spotty storms will be possible Saturday and Sunday.
MIAMI, FL

