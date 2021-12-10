ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Haim announce 2022 North American tour

river1037.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaim has announced a new North American tour that will take place over spring and summer 2022. Haim will...

www.river1037.com

river1037.com

Shinedown announces Spring 2022 “The Revolution’s Live Tour” featuring The Pretty Reckless and Diamante

Shinedown have announced its second headlining 2022 North American tour, “The Revolution’s Live Tour”, with special guests The Pretty Reckless and Diamante, kicking off April 1 in Spokane,WA. The 24-date trek will see the band traveling throughout the U.S. with stops in Boise, Green Bay, Des Moines, Baltimore, Columbus, Wichita, Birmingham, Greensboro, and Nashville, among others, before wrapping in Knoxville on May 7. Later in May, Shinedown will head to Daytona Beach for Welcome To Rockville 2022 where they’ll perform Saturday, May 21 alongside Guns N’ Roses and Rise Against.
SPOKANE, WA
jack1065.com

David Lee Roth adds four shows to Las Vegas residency he announced would be his final concerts

David Lee Roth apparently won’t be jumping into retirement quite as early as he initially planned. Back in October, the 67-year-old founding Van Halen frontman shocked fans when he announced that he’d retire after the five-show Las Vegas residency at the House of Blues that he’d recently scheduled for New Year’s Eve and early January 2022, but he’s now extended the engagement for four more performances.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Princess Nokia
ETOnline.com

Olivia Rodrigo Makes American Music Awards Debut With Moving Rendition of 'Traitor'

Olivia Rodrigo had the audience in their feelings with her stripped-down performance of "Traitor," at the 2021 American Music Awards Sunday night. With a guitar in-hand, Rodrigo made her debut on the AMAs stage, delivering an acoustic version of the heartbreak ballad, letting the song's gripping lyrics do the talking.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Fonzie’s ‘Happy Days’ Bike Sells in Auction to ‘Fast N’ Loud’ Star Richard Rawlings for Staggering Price

Actor Henry Winkler had an auction recently to sell off items from some of his most infamous roles — from “Scream” to “Happy Days.”. One of the most expensive items in the auction happened to be the bike that Fonzie drove around in the hit sitcom “Happy Days.” Winkler’s character was a fan-favorite on the show. His slicked-back greaser look, complete with a worn-down leather jacket (also was sold) was always fully on display when he was on his bike.
CELEBRITIES
#American Tour#Las Vegas#North American#Sasami
Ultimate Classic Rock

40 Years Ago: Rolling Stones Finally Complete ‘Waiting on a Friend’

"Waiting on a Friend" was one of the oldest Rolling Stones leftovers to find its way onto Tattoo You and also the most fully realized demo. In fact, Mick Jagger probably could have simply booked some studio time to cut his vocals, and the song might have been considered complete. But then he had the idea to invite saxophone colossus Sonny Rollins to add a solo. These were the key elements that elevated "Waiting on a Friend" to No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 after its November 1981 single release.
MUSIC
TheAtlantaVoice

Alicia Keys’ ‘Keys’ album returns her to her piano homebase

New York (AP) — Alicia Keys hasn’t felt completely free for much of her career. That may sound surprising, but these days the heralded musician is loving the makeup-free skin she’s in and settled into a space of confidence and liberation. That’s readily apparent in her eighth studio album, “KEYS,” which represents a back-to-basics approach […] The post Alicia Keys’ ‘Keys’ album returns her to her piano homebase appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Belinda Carlisle on The Go-Go’s Renaissance: “There’s a Lack of Authenticity in Music”

This town is falling head over heels for The Go-Go’s all over again. The pop-punk quintet was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Oct. 30, and The Go-Go’s musical, Head Over Heels, starring Lea DeLaria and RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Alaska 5000, is running at the Pasadena Playhouse until Dec. 10. “People assume that you’re put together by a Simon Cowell,” says lead singer Belinda Carlisle, 63. “But we put ourselves together. We had no idea how to play instruments, how to write songs, how to do anything. And going from that in 1978 to being probably the...
PASADENA, CA
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Secret Chicago

City Winery’s Winter Domes Have Returned To The West Loop

Last year, as winter gripped hold of Chicago and the global pandemic forced restrictions on indoor dining some of the places we turned to were Chicago’s renowned outdoor patios and rooftops. Thriving utopias in the summer months, we saw rooftops and patios reinvent themselves during the winter months with igloos, fire pits, and much more offering memorable nights beneath the stars. One of the places that was doing this before Covid began wreaking havoc on our shores was Chicago’s beloved City Winery .
CHICAGO, IL
Vibe

Burna Boy Set To Be The First Nigerian Performer To Headline At Madison Square Garden

Next April, Burna Boy will officially be the first Nigerian artist to headline a show at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The global superstar’s one-night-only concert called “Burna Boy Presents One Night in Space” will take place on April 28 and follows his dynamic 2021 performances at London’s O2 Arena, the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, and festival performances at Governors Ball and Outside Lands. Following his win at the 2021 Grammy Awards for Best Global Album, the Twice As Tall expressed, “Africa is in the house! Africa, we’re in the house! This is a big win for my...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret Chicago

“Sleigh Bells: A Kaleidoscopic Christmas” Is Finally Open In Chicago’s Medinah Temple

“Sleigh Bells: A Kaleidoscopic Christmas” is a multicolor holiday experience at the heart of Medinah Temple. Get your tickets for this jolly pop-up now open in Chicago!. Experience a holiday season like no other at this illuminated Christmas pop-up experience. Among the twinkling LED tunnels of the historic Medinah Temple, discover large infinity mirror ice caves, immersive projection mapping, and seasonal art installations. This December, we’re getting a kaleidoscopic Christmas!
CHICAGO, IL
myspiltmilk.com

Buku Has Tyler, Tame Impala, While Voodoo Has Questions

One New Orleans’ rock festival announced its future while another’s is in doubt. The symmetry is tough to work with. On Monday, the Buku Music + Arts Project announced its highest profile headliners yet when it returns on March 25 and 26, 2022 with Tame Impala and Tyler, the Creator, both of which were booked as festival headliners last fall when many rescheduled summer rock festivals tried to squeeze their weekends in. (You can see the lineup and sign up now for pre-sale now. Ticket packages go on sale Monday.)
NEW ORLEANS, LA

