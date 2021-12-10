Haim announce 2022 North American tour

Shinedown have announced its second headlining 2022 North American tour, “The Revolution’s Live Tour”, with special guests The Pretty Reckless and Diamante, kicking off April 1 in Spokane,WA. The 24-date trek will see the band traveling throughout the U.S. with stops in Boise, Green Bay, Des Moines, Baltimore, Columbus, Wichita, Birmingham, Greensboro, and Nashville, among others, before wrapping in Knoxville on May 7. Later in May, Shinedown will head to Daytona Beach for Welcome To Rockville 2022 where they’ll perform Saturday, May 21 alongside Guns N’ Roses and Rise Against.
