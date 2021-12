Poppy can be a rather stand-offish cat. She doesn’t sit on laps, she hates to be picked up to the point of anxiety. She will sometimes fix me with a curious, pensive gaze, as though trying to work out what I’m actually for. And then she remembers, and insinuates herself lithely between my ankles, and finds her voice, the high-pitched, insistent miaow she only ever deploys when she wants one thing: Dreamies.

