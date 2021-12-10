Tupelo High's Madrigals present 46th annual SingeFeaste

This year's Madrigals roster includes, from left: (Front row) Jazmin Quiet, Shelby Burks, Caleigh Martin, Kaylee Watson, Chloe Shaw; (Second row) Meg Gousset, Nicole Harbour, Andrea Laman, Kensley McFarling; (Third row) Aaron Gholson, Sydney Ladd, Ella Middleton, Alexcia Woods, Lauren Bell; (Top row) Bryant Perkins, Dylan Johnson, North Keltz, Alan Thorderson, Jameson Hurst, Thomas Roper You can purchase tickets by scanning the QR code on the flyer or visiting the website mentioned. Courtesy

TUPELO • The Tupelo High School Madrigals will bring holiday magic to the community on Tuesday, Dec. 13, and Wednesday, Dec. 14 via their annual SingeFeaste concert.

Each show will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Kingfisher Lodge in Tupelo and feature Christmas carols including "Coventry Carol," "Deck the Halls," "O Come O Come Emmanuel," and "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen."

With a Renaissance-era theme, the Madrigals will entertain guests as they enjoy a meal of wassail, boar's head, and flaming pudding.

Tupelo High School Choral Director, Suzy Williams, said the tradition of SingeFeaste has been a staple in the Tupelo community since 1974.

"I've often heard, 'It isn’t Christmas until the Madrigals sing,'" she said. "SingeFeaste has been around for such a long time, and there are many community members who have been a part of it and have a place in their heart for it."

The event will also include speaking and dancing elements. The period setting will resemble a medieval castle to transport attendees to Renaissance Europe at Christmastime.

Tickets for this year's SingeFeaste are $30 and need to be purchased in advance by scanning the QR code included on the flyer or visiting www.tix.com/ticket-sales/tupelochoralboosters/6833.

The Madrigals consist of Tupelo High School students that audition yearly for a part in the ensemble. The choral group will travel to Anaheim, CA to compete in a national competition this spring. The Madrigals also perform at civic clubs, fellowship lunches, nursing homes, and corporate Christmas parties.