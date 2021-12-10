ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Do Movie Monsters Pose Before They Pounce?

By Tom Foster
TVOvermind
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’ve likely seen this phenomenon in quite a few monster movies for a number of reasons, but it was worth asking the question of why movie monsters tend to pose so much before making the kill, especially when a thinking individual, those who are intent on their own survival anyway, might...

tvovermind.com

Netflix Adds Matthew McConaughey Rom-Com, and It's Already a Top 10 Movie

Fool's Gold might have been a box office disappointment and one of the movies that made Matthew McConaughey swear to never make another romantic comedy again, but the movie is finding new life on Netflix. The 2008 comedy, also starring his How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days co-star Kate Hudson, was among the many movies that joined the streaming service on Dec. 1. Fool's Gold debuted at the number 10 slot on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. Today chart.
Collider

'Resident Evil' Movie Monsters, Ranked by Devastating Terror

With Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City releasing in theaters on November 24th, the Paul W.S. Anderson saga may have come to an end, but it looks like director Johannes Roberts is ready to terrify audiences with a fresh new take on the series. Whether they come from the Anderson movies or the Roberts film, here's a list of Resident Evil movie monsters, ranked by their terror value.
CinemaBlend

Following Nicolas Cage's Dracula Casting, His Universal Monsters Movie Has Scored A Shang-Chi Star

Among the many Dracula-related movies currently in development is Renfield, which will focus on the same-named character from Bram Stoker’s original novel. Yesterday it was announced that Nicolas Cage has been cast as pop culture’s most famous vampire in Renfield opposite Nicholas Hoult, who’s been attached to play R.M. Renfield since August. Now word’s come in that this Universal Monsters movie has brought Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Awkwafina along for the ride.
TVOvermind

10 Horror Movies with Creepy Endings

A lot of horror movies have a creepy, ominous ending, but there are some that leave the audience a bit shell-shocked as the credits start to roll since they went to that point and then beyond. In other words, they took the story to a level that the audience wasn’t expecting and slapped them with a healthy dose of something, be it horror or feelings, that they weren’t ready to deal with. Given the fact that a lot of these movies were already traumatic enough, giving the audience something that will haunt them as they leave the theater is an interesting method that usually gets a lot of people to come back hoping to see another movie that will explain what they just saw. In some cases, it doesn’t always happen since the ending scene could be the cap to an otherwise great story, but in other cases, this has been the start of something that people simply can’t get enough of and are desperate to see continue. Here are ten movies with the creepiest endings.
Times and Democrat

Nicolas Cage to play Dracula in upcoming monster movie

After spending his time starring in indie films for the last several years, Nicolas Cage is returning to the world of blockbusters, as the actor has been tapped to take on the role of Dracula in an upcoming monster movie titled ‘Renfield.’
CinemaBlend

Get Ready, Nicolas Cage Has Scored The Perfect Role In A Universal Monsters Movie

Casting can be absurdly easy, or at least it seems that way when you marry an actor like Nicholas Cage to a role like Dracula. Some of you may have been waiting for this sort of dynamite collaboration to take place, which is why the next announcement is something we take great pleasure in breaking. Get ready, as Nicolas Cage has scored the perfect role in an upcoming Universal Monsters movie; and yes, it’s Count Dracula himself.
bloody-disgusting.com

Awkwafina Will Also Star in the Universal Monsters ‘Renfield’ Movie Featuring Nicolas Cage as Dracula

Originally announced a couple years back, Universal Pictures has been developing a solo movie for Dracula’s henchman Renfield, based on an original pitch from “The Walking Dead” creator Robert Kirkman. Chris McKay (The Tomorrow War) is set to direct the movie, with Nicholas Hoult (Warm Bodies, Mad Max: Fury Road) on board to star as Renfield.
Paste Magazine

Same Movie, New Eyes: Monsters, Inc., My Mom, and Me

I was nine years old when Pixar’s Monsters, Inc. was released, and I’m not entirely sure if that was when my mother and I came to love it, or if that happened later, because it feels like we’ve always loved it. It feels like the movie has literally always been a part of my mother’s limited, yet quality favorite-movie roster—which also includes School of Rock, the Pierce Brosnan remake of The Thomas Crown Affair, and the original Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory—and I have a long history of caring about movies. But no matter when exactly the movie came into our lives, there’s no denying it was pivotal in keeping us bonded throughout my adolescence, when I got defiant and my attitude took over and I became the essence of a difficult teenager. The movie was a regular watch for us for a long time, but as I grew up, it shuffled out of my personal rotation like a lot of things tend to throughout life, clearing space to make room for new interests and passions. Now firmly planted in adulthood—I turn 30 next month—I revisited it, saw it with an adult perspective. It’s still a hilarious and silly buddy comedy, with jokes that please kids and adults alike. That hasn’t changed. But now, the heart of the film—its characters and their relationships—feels like a mirror image of my mother and I, how we’ve loved and lived alongside one another our entire lives.
Vanity Fair

Why Film Twitter Is Obsessed With Weird Movie Merch

Imagine an alternative universe in which Reality Bites is a sun-soaked romantic comedy about a seaside love triangle between Winona Ryder, Ben Stiller, and Ethan Hawke. In this world, it would make perfect sense for MCA Universal to release an official Reality Bites tie-in beach towel. In ours, however, this very real piece of merch—made to promote the 1994 cult classic about young people who hate crass materialism, set in the gray sprawl of Houston—is a boldly tone-deaf and peculiar choice.
TVOvermind

Two Movies That Have Come to Define Christmas

Just so we’re clear, there are a lot of Christmas movies out there, but there are a few that exemplify the holiday in a way that people have come to identify with, and it’s fair to state that a lot of folks would probably agree with this assessment. Die Hard, which was debated for a while when it came to carrying the designation of being a Christmas movie, is now one that quite a few people agree is a Christmas movie. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation is a holiday movie without question, but it’s become a traditional type of movie that more than a few fans have watched every holiday since they were young and couldn’t understand most of the jokes. Both of these movies have come to define Christmas in their own ways since they’ve been accepted and embraced by so many that trying to deny it is kind of pointless. The thing about that is, some people will still argue against Die Hard since it’s a movie about a cop taking on a bunch of terrorists at a Christmas party. As if that’s going to disqualify it.
TVOvermind

Venom 3 Sounds Like It’s Happening

Following the ending of Venom 2: Let There be Carnage, a lot of people are hoping that Eddie Brock and the symbiote will be making their way back, and this time to the MCU. It’s already been stated that there will be a Venom 3, but one question that a lot of people want to know is whether or not we’ll see Carnage again. If you haven’t seen the second Venom movie it might be time to head over to iTunes or another site and see about watching it to see what happened. But the fact that Venom bit off Cletus Kadady’s head, and ate the Carnage symbiote, makes some folks think that Sony has wasted yet another great villain, but there are things about Carnage that people should know since much like Venom, he’s capable of healing, and in some instances regenerating something that’s been lost. Something as complex as a brain might be hard to believe, but the reason why Carnage is so much deadlier in some ways is that the red symbiote is bonded to Kasady’s bloodstream, unlike Venom is with Brock.
TVOvermind

Five Nicholas Sparks Film Adaptations that Show Us the Different Faces of Love

Is it still possible to be a hopeless romantic in a world that has become so cynical? This might be a question we ask ourselves from time to time when we feel as if we lost all faith in humanity. Fortunately, we have romantic movies to come home and curl up to whenever we have one of those off days. These anxiety-reducing and heart-fluttering films are somehow able to make us believe in love and happily ever after once again. One of the bestselling authors who has had his novels adapted into numerous box office films is Nicholas Sparks. The beauty in his writing lies in the truth of his storytelling. Sparks is able to draw inspiration from real-life experiences, and has successfully brought these unforgettable experiences into the big screen time and again. Here are five Nicholas Sparks film adaptations that show us the different faces of love:
TVOvermind

Five Terrible Movies Featuring The Cast Of Being The Ricardos

Aaron Sorkin makes his return behind the camera with this fascinating behind-the-scenes look of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, who are threatened by stunning accusations, and a political smear that hopes to cancel the popular and groundbreaking sitcom, I Love Lucy. The upcoming film is stacked with a huge cast including Javier Bardem and Nicole Kidman. This list will examine the five terrible movies featuring the cast of Being The Ricardos. Let’s get started with the first feature.
TVOvermind

Why The Black Widow Movie Went From Most Anticipated to Quite Disappointing

You know how there are times when we’ve waited for something for far too long and the wait just overwhelms the feeling of finally getting your hands on what we’ve been waiting for? Well, if we had to put it in a nutshell, the Black Widow movie from the Marvel stable of otherwise fine movie horses, we would put it just like that. Fortunately, we don’t really have to put it into a nutshell, which is why we can bring you this list of 10 reasons why Black Widow went from most anticipated to quite disappointing.
TVOvermind

Is Avatar 2 Going to be Similar to the First Movie?

Avatar brought to life a possible franchise that a lot of people couldn’t help but find impressive from the moment that Pandora was revealed. If anyone is being entirely honest we didn’t get to see that much of the world since the rainforest where the Na’vi lived is only a small part of the planet. It would appear that we’re going to see another part of the world when Jake Sully and Neytiri, who now have their own family, have to contend with humans returning to the planet, no doubt in greater force and with a score to settle, meaning that Jake and Neytiri will have to find a way to keep their people safe yet again. There’s been a lot of talk of Stephen Lang and Sigourney Weaver returning for the second movie, which is still kind of a mystery since both their characters ended up dying in the first movie. But it would appear that James Cameron has a way around this and will likely amaze people by bringing his ideas forward in a manner that will no doubt be criticized but might be embraced as well.
TVOvermind

Five Must-Stream Movies to Watch on Netflix in December 2021

So here we are at long last: December. The rest of the year is finally behind us and we have nothing but good intentions for the year ahead. And while most people may be content to close out the year with a heartfelt holiday classic or two – your garden variety Christmas Vacations (1989) or Eight Crazy Nights (2002) – the discerning Netflix viewer has quite a few more things to choose from. Whether you’re in the mood for Lin-Manuel Miranda musicals, Cinèma du Look shootouts late-breaking Oscar hopefuls, there’s plenty of great movies on the streaming service to help you close out the year in style.
thenerdstash.com

10 Reasons Why Dune is An Overrated Movie

In his review for Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic Dune, Guardian film critic Peter Bradshaw described it as “awe-inspiring” and “a moment of triumph”. Many critics agreed with this statement, resulting in an 83% rating on Rotten Tomatoes for the movie. But having watched the film yesterday, I can’t say I agree with them.
assignmentx.com

Movie Review: DON’T LOOK UP

Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Rob Morgan, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Melanie Lynskey, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet. DON’T LOOK UP plays something like a gentler modern DR. STRANGELOVE. Instead of nuclear war, Earth is threatened with destruction by a giant comet. While this is an act of nature rather than of human aggression, never fear – greed and stupidity will find a way to make things worse.
