The University of Louisville Board of Trustees has named Dr. Lori Gonzalez as the school’s interim president, and Josh Heird as the school’s interim athletic director. Gonzalez, who had been serving as the executive vice president and university provost, will replace Dr. Neeli Bendapudi, who is leaving to become the new president at Penn State. Gonzalez is a University of Kentucky graduate who spent 20 years working at UK. She also spent time at Southern Illinois, Appalachian State, Tennessee and North Carolina before arriving at U of L in April of 2021.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO