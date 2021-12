They drove over the California-Mexico border, two eighteen-year-old girls in a car borrowed from one of the girl’s brothers. One was pregnant, and the other had gotten an address through the underground grapevine of aunts, pharmacists, family doctors or quiet activists. They drove to a small house in Tijuana; the pregnant one went in alone, and a short time later, she came out. Then there were two girls, neither of them pregnant, driving back up north.My mother always told this story of 1950’s high school solidarity with a tense smile. Her girlfriend had almost died from that illegal abortion, bleeding...

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO