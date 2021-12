PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – Gun violence victims and families of loved ones lost gathered in Bayfront Park to remember the names of the 26 young students and staff who died at Sandy Hook Elementary nine years ago. “We can let the shooting continue or we can act!“ exclaimed former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, a victim of gun violence herself, calling for action. One person took it to heart because his was broken, “I’m trying to get a meeting inside the White House with President Biden to go over the issue of gun violence,” said Manuel Oliver. Oliver, whose son Joaquin was killed in the Marjory...

