In March 2013, one of the greatest success stories in video game crowdfunding began when the Kickstarter campaign for Shovel Knight was launched. The next year Yacht Club Games released this retro style platformer, and gamers and critics alike were enthralled by a blend of Ducktales, Mega Man and Dark Souls. Since then the game has had several massive updates that included entirely new campaigns and playable characters, but fans have been eagerly awaiting a new adventure for our shovel wielding hero. Perhaps a roguelike puzzle game wasn’t the first thing most of us had in mind, but Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon is every bit as exciting as its predecessor.

