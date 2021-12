It's arguably everyone's favorite day of the year, folks. Bath & Body Works's 2021 Candle Day sale is officially going on right now, and the holiday candle hype is unbelievably real. No, seriously. Bath & Body Works has even implemented a virtual shopping line on its website, allotting you a place in line to wait before you can start shopping, presumably so millions of eager candle-lovers don't buy out the candle inventory at once and crash the website. But given the terms of Bath & Body Works's Candle Day sale, the wait is well worth it.

RETAIL ・ 12 DAYS AGO