Agriculture

Interview with Jeb Smith: The new president of the Florida Farm Bureau

Ocala Gazette
Ocala Gazette
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jeb Smith, whose family has farmed its fields in St. Johns County for nearly a century, recently stepped down as a county commissioner for a new two-year role as president of the Florida Farm Bureau. Smith, 47, who was first elected to the St. Johns County Commission in 2014,...

www.ocalagazette.com

