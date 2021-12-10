Interview with Jeb Smith: The new president of the Florida Farm Bureau

(West Des Moines, IA) — A farmer and business owner from northwest Iowa is the new president of the Iowa Farm Bureau. Members elected Brent Johnson of Calhoun County at the annual meeting Wednesday. Johnson raises corn, soybeans and cattle near Manson and also operates a precision farming company that does soil sampling, deploys drones and offers data management. Johnson replaces 64-year-old Craig Hill of Ackworth who is retiring after a decade as the organization’s president. Hill said, “I’m of that age where, you know, while I’m healthy and able, I want to do some things and we’re going to do those and we’ll see where it goes from there.” Hill says the greatest frustration has been the federal waivers that have exempted oil refineries from ethanol blending obligations.

