The Share Your Christmas Food drive raised about 10,000 pounds of food this year in Ocala and Frank DeLuca donated $10,000, a dollar for each pound of food donated. For more than three decades, WESH 2 has worked to help Central Florida families who have struggled to keep food in their homes. WESH spends the first week in December in a different local county to make sure hungry people have a way to feed themselves.

OCALA, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO