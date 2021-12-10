ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

New Hires At Local Exit Realty

baybusinessnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal EXIT Realty-affiliated offices recently announced the addition of several to their teams....

baybusinessnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
ospreyobserver.com

Align Right Realty Riverview Partners With Local Realtors To Help ECHO

Align Right Realty Riverview partnered with Crown Home Mortgage, Flagship Title and Brightway Insurance to provide their real estate agents and their families a night of barbecue, crafts, games and fun, all in an effort to raise money for ECHO. “We wanted to have a big Halloween tailgate to support...
RIVERVIEW, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Cheddar News

New ETF Targets Big Names in Cannabis

There is a new way for investors to bet on cannabis - the AdvisorShares Poseidon Dynamic Cannabis ETF targets about 20 of the biggest names in U.S. cannabis. It comes at a time when it's still difficult for investors to access the space. Cheddar News cannabis reporter Chloe Aiello spoke with co-founder and managing director for Poseidon Investment Management, Emily Paxhia.
STOCKS
rejournals.com

Intersection Realty Group acquires $100 million industrial, office and multifamily properties in New York, Illinois and Indiana

Intersection Realty Group (IRG), a private commercial real estate investment firm focused on the acquisition and management of industrial properties and market-rate multifamily apartment communities, today announced that with the acquisition of the Montclare Apartment Portfolio, within the last month it has acquired a portfolio of assets valued at approximately $100 million. With properties located in New York, Illinois and Indiana, this latest acquisition increases the size of the company’s portfolio to more than 1 million square feet, cementing IRG as a growing leader in private commercial real estate investment.
ILLINOIS STATE
TheConversationCanada

If companies want net-zero carbon offices, they need to focus on building materials

In 2020, the extraction, transport and manufacturing of materials for the building sector accounted for 10 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions. If buildings are to make meaningful contributions to keeping global temperature rise to 1.5 C above pre-industrial levels, limiting emissions from building materials is crucial. To achieve this objective, engineered versions of age-old building technologies, like wood, straw or bamboo, are critical. These bio-based building materials generally demand less energy in manufacturing and have the ability to capture and store carbon through photosynthesis. This is why experts in green building policy, climate science and architecture increasingly tout...
ENVIRONMENT
Sourcing Journal

Archroma’s HQ Move Helps Designate a Space for RD

Archroma is relocating its headquarters and revamping the old one as a “true tech hub.” The Swiss specialty chemicals company announced Thursday the relocation of its HQ to a business center in Pratteln, located just outside of Basel, that includes the Baselland chamber of commerce and a full-service conference and event center. The existing HQ in Reinach will be converted into a center for customized R&D. Rebranded as Archroma’s Reinach TechCenter, the space will be designed to accommodate laboratories and technical expert teams, returning to the company’s roots in global R&D and application development. It will support Archroma Competence Centers (CC), which are...
BUSINESS
baybusinessnews.com

Bellator Hires Six New Realtors

Bellator Real Estate & Development has gained six new REALTORS in its Mobile and Orange Beach offices, according to a recent announcement. The full-service real estate company specializing in developing, listing and marketing real estate, added Colleen Harrison, Rachel Keesee, Alicia Payne and Kerri Mahan to its Mobile office, and Janet Cobb and Pam Huxtable to its Orange Beach office.
MOBILE, AL
baybusinessnews.com

Realtor Honored With Merit Award For Preservation

Steve May, realtor at Sam Winter & Co., was recently honored with the Award of Merit for Preservation from the Mobile Historic Development Commission, according to an announcement. The award is “for his passionate commitment to historic preservation in Mobile” and notes, “His careful and beautiful restoration work is an inspiration.”
MOBILE, AL
therealdeal.com

Ivy Realty sells Miami-Dade freezer facilities to New York firms for $74M

In two separate deals totaling $74 million, a New York-based joint venture acquired a pair of cold storage warehouses near Miami Gardens and Aventura. Banner Property Group, headed by Managing Partner Jason Eisenberg, and Apollo Global Management bought a 235,000-square-foot building at 18770 Northeast Sixth Avenue and a 80,000-square-foot building at 650 Northeast 185th Street, according to brokers involved in the deals.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
roi-nj.com

Advance Realty adds 5 new retailers to roster at Paramus Crossroads

Advance Realty Investors on Monday announced five new retail tenants have signed at Paramus Crossroads, officially bringing the retail destination to full occupancy. The new retailers will occupy a collective 32,250 square feet of space at the Crossroads on Route 17 in Paramus. “The challenges presented to the retail industry,...
PARAMUS, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy