New Hires At Local Exit Realty

Archroma is relocating its headquarters and revamping the old one as a “true tech hub.” The Swiss specialty chemicals company announced Thursday the relocation of its HQ to a business center in Pratteln, located just outside of Basel, that includes the Baselland chamber of commerce and a full-service conference and event center. The existing HQ in Reinach will be converted into a center for customized R&D. Rebranded as Archroma’s Reinach TechCenter, the space will be designed to accommodate laboratories and technical expert teams, returning to the company’s roots in global R&D and application development. It will support Archroma Competence Centers (CC), which are...

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO