Road-going sports cars and their race car siblings are common enough. One such example is the Z06 GT3.R, a racing version of the hugely capable Corvette C8. But what about a racing counterpart to a family-friendly, electric crossover? It sounds bizarre, but Nissan has just revealed the Ariya Single Seater Concept. As an exploration and demonstration project of how the Ariya's electric powertrain could be used in a racing car chassis, it's yet another amazing electric concept car from Nissan to be revealed over the last few days. Further motivation for the race car stems from Nissan's participation in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

CARS ・ 13 DAYS AGO