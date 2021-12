Scotland has become the first UK nation to give a booster or third dose of Covid-19 vaccine to more than half of its entire adult population.A total of 2,250,118 extra doses had been given to over-18s as of December 14.This is the equivalent of 50.7% of this age group, according to Public Health Scotland.The milestone comes as a record 656,711 booster and third doses of vaccine were reported in the UK on Tuesday.The Government has said all eligible adults in the UK will be offered the chance to get a booster jab before the end of the month.People can have...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 11 HOURS AGO