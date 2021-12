Malta's parliament was set Tuesday to approve plans to legalise possession and cultivation of cannabis for personal use -- a first in Europe, although other countries tolerate it. Adults will be allowed to have up to seven grams of cannabis and grow up to four plants at home for their personal use, under legislation backed by Prime Minister Robert Abela's Labour party. The law also allows for the creation of regulated non-profit associations of up to 500 people each to grow the drug for the exclusive use of its members. "We are legislating to address a problem and taking the harm reduction approach by regulating the sector so that people do not have to resort to the black market to purchase cannabis," Abela said during a parliamentary debate last month.

EUROPE ・ 1 DAY AGO