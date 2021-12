Fans of Philadelphia’s historic architecture have reason to celebrate. As part of an effort to save more historic buildings from the wrecking ball, the city is adding two full-time employees to the Philadelphia Historical Commission. Advocates hope the extra staff power will help move more properties out of harm’s way by reducing the time it takes for the commission to review a growing list of nominations for historic buildings, as well as proposals for new historic districts.

