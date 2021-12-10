These Are Actually The Most Effective Glute Exercises For A Toned Butt, According To Trainers—They’re Not Lunges!

Shutterstock

In the age of the Kardashians, building a toned and rounded butt is one of the most commonly sought after goals in the gym, but it can be difficult to determine which moves will actually help you achieve the peach of your dreams, and which are standing in your way. It’s unlikely you want to waste any time in the gym, so the exercises you’re doing should ideally be optimized to help build the muscles you’re targeting to get the most out of your workout. We checked in with Maria Sogard, VFit Studio’s head of operations and CPT to find out which glute moves you should be prioritizing within your gym time to build your butt and smash your workout every time.

Squat With Kickback

In order to effectively grow your butt it’s important that your exercises target all muscles of the glute. This includes the gluteus maximus, medius, and minimus and will create the rounded appearance we’re all striving for. Therefore, completing more complex exercises which can engage each of these muscles individually will be most productive in building the shape of your butt.

Squats are often touted as the most effective glute exercises, and with a twist they do, in fact, top the list. “Perform a classic squat, then as you come up from the bottom position, with a flexed foot, kick back, leading with the heel back at a 45 degree angle,” explains Sogard. “The squat hits all three gluteal muscles, and the ‘kickback’ at the 45 degree angle really helps target the gluteus minimus.”

Deadlift

A deadlift is another super effective workout for hitting all three of the glute muscles while simultaneously engaging your core and other areas of your legs as well. “To perform, use dumbbells or a kettlebell, roll shoulders back to draw energy between your shoulder blades. Stand with legs hip distance apart with slight bend at the knees for stability,” says Sogard. “Hinge at the waist with a flat back, drive weight into your heels, and lower weight to the point where you are able to come back to the starting position.” This move can also be performed as a bodyweight exercise to begin with, she explains, allowing your body to get used to engaging these muscles before adding weight.

Side Lying Leg Lift

The final move which can effectively target all areas of the glute is a lying leg lift which can be done as a bodyweight or weighted exercise as well. “Lying on one side, lift the top leg up, then forward and back down close to the ground. From there, draw small circles clockwise then counterclockwise, then reverse the order and repeat. This can also be modified standing, either balancing on one leg or holding onto a wall for support,” notes Sogard.

Ultimately you will see the best results incorporating strength training of your glutes into your routine at like twice a week. “Equal parts strength, cardio, balance and mobility, and stretching recovery will help your body build strength, stamina, and produce results if you are able to maintain consistency,” adds Sogard. Armed with these exercises, a well-rounded diet complete with lean protein, healthy carbs and fat, and plenty of hydration and sleep, within just a few months you should see significant changes in your glutes.