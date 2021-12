LAKEWOOD, Ohio — If a flight from Arizona and final exams were not enough, Brush awaited St. Edward’s basketball team Tuesday night in Lakewood. Coach Eric Flannery figured his team could play lackadaisical. The Eagles have struggled before on the court during this week, but they still pulled together a 58-54 win against Brush that could be one of the more telling games in the first month of this boys basketball season.

LAKEWOOD, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO