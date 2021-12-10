ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Omicron threatens to deepen global vaccine disparities

By Caitlin Owens
 5 days ago
If initial data suggesting booster shots are necessary to protect against Omicron bears out, that would mean the world needs more doses — and inequities between high- and low-income countries would almost certainly be exacerbated. Why it matters: When parts of the world are left without adequate protection...

Daily Mail

REVEALED: A third of America's 43 Omicron COVID cases had their booster shots as Fauci says he's 'continuing to evaluate' whether two shots are sufficient to qualify as 'fully vaccinated'

Top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has said that authorities are 'continuing to evaluate' whether a booster shot will be required to be considered fully vaccinated for COVID-19 as new CDC figures show that a third of Omicron cases had booster shots. 'For official requirements, it's still two...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Pfizer says Covid pill drastically reduces severe disease

Pfizer said Tuesday that clinical trials confirmed its Covid pill -- a new type of treatment that should withstand the mutations seen with Omicron -- drastically reduced hospitalizations and deaths among at-risk people by almost 90 percent. The announcement came as a real-world study from South Africa showed two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was 70 percent effective in stopping severe illness from the new variant, a result called encouraging by researchers, though it represents a drop compared to earlier strains. Data for the new pill, which hasn't yet been authorized anywhere in the world, came from more than 2,200 volunteers, and backed up preliminary findings announced last month. The American drugmaker said its treatment, called Paxlovid, also held up against the Omicron variant in lab-testing.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Axios

Biden official warns: COVID explosion imminent

New data from South Africa and Europe hint that Omicron cases are poised to explode in the U.S., where the vast majority of the population isn't well protected against infection. Driving the news: A new analysis by South Africa's largest private insurer paints a picture of Omicron's clinical risk: Two...
WORLD
The Independent

Omicron spreads faster and weakens vaccine efficacy, WHO says

The new omicron coronavirus variant spreads faster and considerably reduces vaccine efficacy compared to the delta variant, but may cause less severe symptoms according to early data, the World Health Organisation said on Sunday.Delta, first identified in India earlier this year, is currently the dominant variant of the novel coronavirus and is responsible for most of the world’s infections.Scientists and health experts have, however, continued to raise concerns about omicron which has over 50 mutations compared to the delta variant, including 26-32 in the spike protein, which enables the virus to enter human cells.As of 9 December, the WHO said...
SCIENCE
TheConversationCanada

COVID-19 vaccine inequity allowed Omicron to emerge

Canada’s COVID-19 vaccination rate is 76 per cent — 10 times higher than it is across the continent of Africa. While people in the wealthy West have had preferred access to multiple rounds of vaccines, vast numbers of people, especially in Africa and on the Indian subcontinent, haven’t received a single dose. This has permitted the virus to thrive and accelerated the process of mutation, adding months and perhaps years to the pandemic. Wherever COVID-19 has the chance to linger, variants develop and travel. This entirely predictable pattern is destined to repeat itself unless countries with resources share vaccines with others that...
WORLD
@JohnLocke

Forcing COVID Vaccines on People Ignores Scientific Data

Harvey Risch, Robert Malone, and Byram Bridle write for the Federalist about the dangers associated with COVID vaccine mandates. The attacks on free speech and science are unrelenting. Academic publisher Elsevier’s suppression of an article documenting the myocarditis risk of the COVID-19 vaccines, with no excuse or pretext offered, is incredible enough. Viewed alongside Twitter’s censorship of the American Heart Association, YouTube’s suppression of a panel discussion of vaccine mandates on Capitol Hill, and the Orwellian call by National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins for critics of the government’s COVID-19 policies to be “brought to justice,” the trend is positively chilling.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Boston Globe

Biden faces new pressure on vaccine equity as Omicron variant reveals perils of global gap

WASHINGTON — When it comes to the Omicron variant, global health experts are making one thing clear: They saw this coming. For months, they have warned that a failure by rich countries and manufacturers like Moderna to distribute COVID-19 vaccines widely enough throughout the developing world would create opportunities for the spread of new variants that would make their way to American shores. Now, they say the emergence of Omicron, which appears to be spreading locally in Southern Africa and made its first reported appearance in the United States on Wednesday, proves them right.
U.S. POLITICS
Dallas News

What does the omicron variant reveal about global vaccine inequities?

Some health experts said the variant’s emergence illustrated how rich countries’ hoarding of vaccines threatens to prolong the pandemic, the Associated Press reported. Fewer than 6% of people in Africa have been fully immunized against COVID-19, and millions of health workers and vulnerable populations have yet to receive a single dose, the AP reported. Those conditions can speed up spread of the virus, offering more opportunities for it to evolve into a dangerous variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Citizens Voice

Omicron finds vaccine gaps

The degree of danger posed by the COVID-19 omicron variant is not yet clear. But it clearly exposes the developed world’s failure in distributing anti-COVID vaccines, creating a vast immunization gap for the evolving virus to exploit. South African authorities first reported their discovery of the omicron variant just before...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Florida Phoenix

FL to monitor data on vaccine effectiveness as new omicron variant spreads globally

Quality Journalism for Critical Times With fears mounting over the new omicron variant, Florida officials plan to monitor data on vaccine effectiveness and monoclonal antibody treatments against the new variant, according to a spokeswoman from the DeSantis administration. During a news conference yesterday, Gov. Ron DeSantis didn’t appear to announce any plans to combat the variant if cases arise in […] The post FL to monitor data on vaccine effectiveness as new omicron variant spreads globally appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Post

The U.S. should lead on global vaccines

The Nov. 28 front-page article “Global vaccine inequity a weak link versus covid” correctly pointed to the growing disparity in vaccination rates across the world and the need for a global response to the coronavirus pandemic. President Biden has simply failed to develop an effective global response. Opinions to start...
U.S. POLITICS
beckershospitalreview.com

8 strategies to combat disparities in vaccine acceptance

Addressing distrust in the U.S. healthcare system, eliminating structural barriers to access and informing trust through choice and community support are the three most urgent actions the country must take to address COVID-19 vaccine acceptance disparities, according to a study published in JAMA Network Open. In March, the study's research...
NEW HAVEN, CT
MedicalXpress

Public health researchers explore disparities in vaccine acceptance

COVID-related deaths in Black and Latinx communities are double that of their white counterparts, relative to population share. During the pandemic, racial and ethnic disparities have been found in vaccination rates and vaccine access in these very same communities. A recent study co-led by Yale researchers examined factors that promote...
NEW HAVEN, CT
rentonreporter.com

As new COVID-19 variant looms, vaccination disparities linger in King County

On Nov. 26, the World Health Organization classified a new COVID-19 variant, called B.1.1.529 (or “Omicron”) as a “variant of concern.” There are currently no confirmed Omicron cases in the U.S. as of this writing. However, some leaders and public health experts are concerned about how infectious it could be and the impact it could have.
KING COUNTY, WA
rand.org

American Attitudes About Vaccine Globalism

With the World Health Organization's announcement of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 and the identification of the variant in the United States, there is renewed attention to the global threat imposed by COVID-19. Even with vaccination and boosters in the United States, new variants are likely to arise in other countries that may be more resilient to vaccination, spread more easily, or be more likely to cause severe consequences, such as hospitalization and death. As the U.S. government considers new plans to share vaccines with other nations, understanding whether Americans value sharing, particularly given Omicron, is even more important. There has been significant and warranted concern about vaccine nationalism at the country level, but we endeavored to understand whether attitudes that may underlie this concern are expressed by the American public.
PHARMACEUTICALS
