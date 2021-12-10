Star Spangled Salute: The Blessing of Bo’s Blessings

FLEET WEEKEND The 26th Annual Blessing of the Fleet was held on Thanksgiving morning at the Trinidad Bay Memorial Park. Blessings were offered by Sixth Generation Tsurai Villiage descendant Axel Lindgren III, above left, and by Pastor April Sousa from the United Methodist Church of the Joyful Healer. Every year, 4th Grade students from Trinidad School create watercolor images of the fishing boats that will venture out for Crab season, which opened on the Dec. 1. The painting selected this year, by student Trinity Davies and displayed by Susan Rotwein, above, was of the fishing boat Miss Phyllis. Each year a unique talisman is created and given to each fishing boat captain in the hopes of keeping them and their crew safe during the dangerous North Coast winter. This year’s talisman was in remembrance of Bob Hallmark, who passed away in June of this year. Bob ran Bob’s Boat Basin, adjacent to the Sea Scape Restaurant at the Trinidad Pier. A flyover by the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Humboldt Bay is always a highlight.

TRINIDAD, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO