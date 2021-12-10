ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

1 teen killed, 2 others and infant hurt in Lansing shooting this morning

By Autumn Pitchure, Andrew Birkle
WLNS
WLNS
 5 days ago

UPDATE: (9:44 a.m.) — The Lansing Police Department says that a 17-year-old girl was killed and two other people were found shot in the area of S. Cedar St. and Miller Rd. Friday morning.

An 18-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with a critical injury, and a 16-year-old boy was also shot and taken to the hospital with a serious injury.

In addition, a 10-week old boy was taken to the hospital with a critical injury that he got from the incident.

Lansing Police found all four people inside a car around 4:21 a.m.

The Lansing School District said in a release today that two of the students involved with the incident are former Lansing Eastern students, and one is a current student.

LPD says the investigation is still in it’s early stages.

This is the 23rd homicide that 6 News has tracked this year in Lansing.

No suspects have been arrested at this time.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The intersection of Cedar Street and Miller Road in Lansing is shut down in all directions, with a heavy police presence and caution tape. Officials are saying to avoid the area.

The reason for the intersection being shut down is not yet confirmed. Lansing Police and fire department are both on the scene.

6 News is also able to report that there was a body on the scene.

We will keep you updated with the latest details as this investigation continues.

WLNS

WLNS

