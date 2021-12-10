ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Del Prado Elementary Arrest: Suspect Remains In Jail Friday Morning

By STAFF REPORT
BOCANEWSNOW
BOCANEWSNOW
 5 days ago

Palm Beach County School Board Police Pepper Sprayed Boca Raton Man

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L8rqk_0dJBmfER00
Juan Brito, Courtesy Palm Beach County Jail.

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com

UPDATE: Friday, December 10th, 2021 at 2:20 PM — The arrest report reviewed by BocaNewsNow.com reveals that Brito entered the school office without permission, then refused to leave. After being asked to leave three times, Brito allegedly lunged at a school police officer who responded with pepper spray.

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) (Posted 5:01 AM) — The man who allegedly created such a disturbance at Del Prado Elementary School in Boca Raton Thursday that he was pepper-sprayed and arrested by police is identified as Juan Brito of Woodbury Road in Boca.

Brito, according to sources, was enraged over a still unclear issue at the school on Del Prado Circle around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. As officials attempted to calm him down, he allegedly became aggressive — leading Palm Beach County School Board police to deploy pepper spray.

Paramedics were called to the scene. Brito was ultimately charged with “battery on an officer, firefighter, EMT,” “resist an officer — obstruct without violence,” “trespassing (on) school grounds (and) refusing to leave,” and “disturbing the peace — interfere with school administration functions.”

Brito is being held on $3,000 bond. We will update with the full arrest report once it is processed by the Palm Beach County Clerk of Court.

The article Del Prado Elementary Arrest: Suspect Remains In Jail Friday Morning appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
BOCANEWSNOW

Boynton Police Seek Witnesses To Hit And Run, Victim Suffering Head Trauma

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A woman is suffering head trauma and a broken pelvis after being hit by a car on Seacrest Boulevard in Boynton Beach. Police are now asking for assistance finding the driver who hit her. From Boynton Beach Police: “Boynton […] The article Boynton Police Seek Witnesses To Hit And Run, Victim Suffering Head Trauma appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Student Charged With Making Threat Against Middle School

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A student in Pompano Beach, just south of Boca Raton, is in custody after allegedly making violent threats against Pompano Beach Middle school. From BSO: Around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were made aware […] The article Student Charged With Making Threat Against Middle School appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

UPDATE: Suspect Jumped Fence, Was Chased At American Heritage School Delray Beach

New Details In Event That Led To Lockdown, Major PBSO Response. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — New information was just obtained by BocaNewsNow.com concerning the incident that led to a lockdown at American Heritage School in Delray Beach last week. A police […] The article UPDATE: Suspect Jumped Fence, Was Chased At American Heritage School Delray Beach appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

FACTS MATTER: No, A Body Was Not Pulled From A Canal Today In West Boca Raton

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There are several social media apps sharing posts today that a body was pulled from a canal in West Boca Raton early this morning. People claim to have seen the body. A jogger apparently touched the body. Then someone […] The article FACTS MATTER: No, A Body Was Not Pulled From A Canal Today In West Boca Raton appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Boca Raton, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Boca Raton, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Palm Beach County, FL
Crime & Safety
BOCANEWSNOW

BREAKING: Car Crash, Vehicle Lands On Transformer In Vizcaya

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Palm Beach County Fire Rescue at 11:50 a.m. is working a car fire where a car apparently crashed into a transformer and exploded in the area of 7172 Cataluna Circle in the development of Vizcaya. There are fortunately no […] The article BREAKING: Car Crash, Vehicle Lands On Transformer In Vizcaya appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

STRAIGHT OUTTA KINGS POINT: Latest Arrest Is For Drugs, Weapons

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The latest arrest of a Kings Point resident is Eric Weisberg. Weisberg, of Tuscany D, remains in the Palm Beach County Jail Sunday afternoon after his arrest by PBSO for drugs and weapons late Saturday night. While the affidavit […] The article STRAIGHT OUTTA KINGS POINT: Latest Arrest Is For Drugs, Weapons appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BOND REVOKED? Aaron Singerman Could Be In Prison For Christmas

Redcon1 Founder’s Federal Plea In Jeopardy Following Broward County Drunk Boating Arrest BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Redcon1 Founder Aaron Singerman is set to be back in Federal Court on December 22nd for a newly scheduled bond revocation hearing. The hearing was […] The article BOND REVOKED? Aaron Singerman Could Be In Prison For Christmas appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

SIRENS: Dead In Sandalfoot, School Suicide Attempt, Bitten In Boca Raton

You Heard Sirens On Tuesday. We Know Where They Went. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A suicide attempt at an area school, animal bites in Boca Raton and Delray Beach, and a death in the Sandalfoot community all led to emergency responses. The following […] The article SIRENS: Dead In Sandalfoot, School Suicide Attempt, Bitten In Boca Raton appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prado#County Jail#Police#Metrodesk Media#Emt
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Woman, Evicted From Apartment, Steals Neighbor’s Credit Card And Spends Away

POLICE: Woman Ultimately Caught Thanks To Wrong Size Of Billabong Biker Babe Shorts. BY: LAW AND JUSTICE UNIT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman, evicted from her apartment in the 3000 block of NW 5th Avenue, apparently stole her neighbor’s mail before vacating the […] The article Boca Raton Woman, Evicted From Apartment, Steals Neighbor’s Credit Card And Spends Away appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

HELD AT GUNPOINT: Boca Raton Police Investigate Home Invasion Robbery

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Boca Raton Police Department is investigating a home invasion robbery that occurred along NE 5th drive early this morning. From Boca PD: “On Friday, December 10, 2021 at approximately 1:15 a.m., Boca Raton Police responded to the 3000 […] The article HELD AT GUNPOINT: Boca Raton Police Investigate Home Invasion Robbery appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

DROWNING: Person Drowns In West Boca Raton Sunday Morning

Body Recovered By Dive Team. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE @ 12:43PM — PBSO tells us this was a suicide. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — An unidentified person drowned Sunday morning in West Boca Raton. Palm Beach County Fire Radio dispatched the drowning call at 11:16 a.m. to […] The article DROWNING: Person Drowns In West Boca Raton Sunday Morning appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

SIRENS: Fire In Boca Raton, Overdose At Delray Drug Rehab, Fall At Boca West Sports Center

You Heard Sirens On Monday. We Know Where They Went. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responded to a fire in Boca Raton, an overdose at a drug rehabilitation center in Delray Beach, and a hard fall at the Sports […] The article SIRENS: Fire In Boca Raton, Overdose At Delray Drug Rehab, Fall At Boca West Sports Center appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
BOCANEWSNOW

BREAKING: PARENTS ARRESTED OUTSIDE DEL PRADO ELEMENTARY IN BOCA RATON

BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher UPDATE: Friday, December 10, 2021: It appears only one person was ultimately charged. Read the latest, here. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Two parents were just arrested (2:25 p.m.) outside Del Prado Elementary School in Boca Raton. Sources tell BocaNewsNow.com the parents […] The article BREAKING: PARENTS ARRESTED OUTSIDE DEL PRADO ELEMENTARY IN BOCA RATON appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

American Heritage Delray Briefly Locked Down, One Man Arrested

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE 2:18 PM Friday, December 10, 2021 — read the latest, here. DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office tells BocaNewsNow.com that American Heritage Delray campus, on Linton Blvd., was briefly locked down this evening when a trespasser was seen […] The article American Heritage Delray Briefly Locked Down, One Man Arrested appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

SIRENS: Dead In Delray, Drunk In Delray, Bitten In Boca Raton

You Heard Sirens On Saturday. We Know Where They Went. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A dead body in Delray Beach, an animal bite in Boca Raton, and someone who apparently had too much to drink all led to EMS calls in Palm Beach […] The article SIRENS: Dead In Delray, Drunk In Delray, Bitten In Boca Raton appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

SIRENS: Drunk At Drug Abuse Center, Stabbing In Jail, Assault Near Furniture Store

You Heard Sirens On Wednesday. We Know Where They Went. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Palm Beach County Fire Rescue professionals responded to calls involving a drunk person at a drug abuse center in Delray Beach, a stabbing in a correctional facility, and an […] The article SIRENS: Drunk At Drug Abuse Center, Stabbing In Jail, Assault Near Furniture Store appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Area Attorney Sentenced To 40 Months For Robbing Banks

BY: U.S. Dept. Of Justice | BocaNewsNow.com Miami-Dade County, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) (Media Advisory Verbatim) — Former Miami lawyer Aaron Patrick Honaker, 42, of Miami, was sentenced to 40 months of imprisonment for committing a string of five bank robberies and attempted bank robberies in South Florida in September and […] The article Area Attorney Sentenced To 40 Months For Robbing Banks appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

SIRENS: Pedestrian Hit On Jog Road, Crash At Lowes, Alarmed In Bocaire

You Heard Sirens On Tuesday. We Know Where They Went. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A person was apparently struck by a car near Angelo Elia’s restaurant on Jog Road, two cars collided near Lowes in West Boca Raton, and a fire alarm generated […] The article SIRENS: Pedestrian Hit On Jog Road, Crash At Lowes, Alarmed In Bocaire appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

EXCLUSIVE: Palm Beach Firefighter Who Flipped Truck In Boca Raton Hit Tree In 2020

Flipped Fire Truck, Self-Insured, Costs Palm Beach County Taxpayers $300,000. Driver Previously Crashed. Chief Reginald Duren, Copied On Promotion Document, Refuses to Comment On Latest Crash. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) [EXCLUSIVE] — The firefighter who ran a red light In October, flipping […] The article EXCLUSIVE: Palm Beach Firefighter Who Flipped Truck In Boca Raton Hit Tree In 2020 appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

SIRENS: Delirium At Target, Traumatic Injury At WalMart, Choking In Canyon Isles

You Heard Sirens On Monday. We Know Where They Went. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It wasn’t just a man trapped in a well. Fire Rescue workers in Palm Beach County Monday dealt with multiple car crashes, lots of people falling, and then ended […] The article SIRENS: Delirium At Target, Traumatic Injury At WalMart, Choking In Canyon Isles appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton, FL
29K+
Followers
3K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

BocaNewsNow.com is the leading source for news and information in the South Palm Beach County areas of Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Boynton Beach. BocaNewsNow.com has served South Florida for a decade.

 https://bocanewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy