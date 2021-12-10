Palm Beach County School Board Police Pepper Sprayed Boca Raton Man

Juan Brito, Courtesy Palm Beach County Jail.

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com

UPDATE: Friday, December 10th, 2021 at 2:20 PM — The arrest report reviewed by BocaNewsNow.com reveals that Brito entered the school office without permission, then refused to leave. After being asked to leave three times, Brito allegedly lunged at a school police officer who responded with pepper spray.

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) (Posted 5:01 AM) — The man who allegedly created such a disturbance at Del Prado Elementary School in Boca Raton Thursday that he was pepper-sprayed and arrested by police is identified as Juan Brito of Woodbury Road in Boca.

Brito, according to sources, was enraged over a still unclear issue at the school on Del Prado Circle around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. As officials attempted to calm him down, he allegedly became aggressive — leading Palm Beach County School Board police to deploy pepper spray.

Paramedics were called to the scene. Brito was ultimately charged with “battery on an officer, firefighter, EMT,” “resist an officer — obstruct without violence,” “trespassing (on) school grounds (and) refusing to leave,” and “disturbing the peace — interfere with school administration functions.”

Brito is being held on $3,000 bond. We will update with the full arrest report once it is processed by the Palm Beach County Clerk of Court.

The article Del Prado Elementary Arrest: Suspect Remains In Jail Friday Morning appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com .