Texas State

Take A Gondola Ride Through Millions Of Holiday Lights On The San Antonio River Walk In Texas

By Katie Lawrence
Only In Texas
Only In Texas
 5 days ago

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and the San Antonio River Walk definitely knows how to celebrate the season. More than 100,000 lights are strewn up and down the riverbanks, and you can experience the magic on a scenic gondola ride. There’s even free hot cocoa and festive tunes involved! So bundle up and get ready to see the San Antonio River Walk Christmas lights like never before.

Perhaps the most iconic Christmas city in Texas, San Antonio - specifically, the world-famous River Walk, transforms into a winter wonderland for the holiday season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06zJzw_0dJBmY0E00
Gabriel Perez / Moment Collection / Getty Images
Over 100,000 lights adorn the trees lining the riverbanks, their multicolored strands draping over the water for a scene that can only be described as magical.

Strolling through the lights on foot is plenty enchanting, but there's an even better way to take it all in: a gondola ride.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kCxZY_0dJBmY0E00
Carol Wood / Moment Open Collection / Getty Images
Complete with hot cocoa and festive tunes, the Downtown Lights Cruise with Go Rio Cruises encapsulates the spirit of Christmas.

The one-hour boat ride takes you into the heart of downtown San Antonio, through Restaurant Row and The Shops at Rivercenter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LEood_0dJBmY0E00
Facebook/Go Rio Cruises
You'll board at Ambler Kitchen + Cocktails, where each guest is given a cup of hot cocoa. There is also a pop-up bar for additional food and beverage purchases.

Downtown Lights cruises depart Monday-Thursday from November 29th- December 23rd.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Clzpq_0dJBmY0E00
Facebook/Go Rio Cruises
Tickets are $30 per person and can be purchased on the Go Rio Cruises website after selecting your preferred departure time.

So bundle up, pile the family into the car, and head on down to the San Antonio River Walk for the holiday season experience of a lifetime!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VtYXa_0dJBmY0E00
Facebook/Go Rio Cruises

Address: 306 West Market Street, San Antonio, TX 78205.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YKnkO_0dJBmY0E00
Google Maps

Visit the Go Rio Cruises website or Facebook page to learn more and/or purchase tickets.

Have you ever taken a gondola ride through the San Antonio River Walk Christmas Lights? If so, we’d love to hear all about your experience! Tell us in the comments section below. For more Christmas magic in Texas, check out our previous article.

The post Take A Gondola Ride Through Millions Of Holiday Lights On The San Antonio River Walk In Texas appeared first on Only In Your State .

Only In Texas

The Christmas Festival In Texas That’s Straight Out Of A Hallmark Movie

If you’ve ever wanted to step into a Hallmark Christmas movie, get excited because now’s your chance. Magnolia – the famous Waco market owned by Chip and Joanna Gaines, is once again hosting its annual “Christmas at the Silos” event, and you won’t want to miss the festivities. With holiday shopping, Christmas carols, visits with Santa, and seasonal treats, the market embodies the spirit of Christmas. So, what are you waiting for?
TEXAS STATE
Only In Texas

Take A Road Trip To The Texas Christmas Towns With The Most Magical Main Streets

Hop in the car, turn up the festive tunes, and pour yourself a to-go cup of hot cocoa. We’re road-tripping to five of the best Christmas towns in Texas! These charming towns have the most magical main streets at Christmastime, delighting even the grinchiest of souls. There are tons of festivities to enjoy, too! Click […] The post Take A Road Trip To The Texas Christmas Towns With The Most Magical Main Streets appeared first on Only In Your State.
TEXAS STATE
Only In Texas

You Can Spend The Night In This Historic Texas Mission That’s Said To Be Haunted

Have you ever seen a ghost? If not, we know where you can find one. Presidio La Bahía, located in Goliad, is a historic Spanish fort that played a key role in two bloody battles. It’s also said to be one of the most haunted places in Texas! Those who are brave enough can actually spend the night on the grounds of the mission. You’ll get the whole place to yourself after dark…but you won’t be alone.
TEXAS STATE
Only In Texas

The Romantic Texas Getaway That’s Perfect For A Chilly Weekend

Winter is the season of romance. After all, what brings you closer to that special someone than cozying up by the fireplace or strolling through a snow-covered town square adorned with holiday lights? Marshall, a small town nestled deep in east Texas, offers the latter. With charming shops and restaurants and quaint bed and breakfasts, it’s the most romantic winter getaway in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
Only In Texas

Tucked Away On A Texas Lake, Pelican’s Landing Waterfront Restaurant Is A Gorgeous Restaurant With Unforgettable Food

It doesn’t get much better than dining out in Texas. After all, we have so many amazing restaurants from which to choose, many of them offering jaw-dropping views. Pelican’s Landing Waterfront Restaurant in Texas, for example, boasts everything necessary for a picture-perfect dining experience – a menu brimming with delicious dishes, breathtaking water views, and friendly staff.
TEXAS STATE
