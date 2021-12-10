Take A Gondola Ride Through Millions Of Holiday Lights On The San Antonio River Walk In Texas

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and the San Antonio River Walk definitely knows how to celebrate the season. More than 100,000 lights are strewn up and down the riverbanks, and you can experience the magic on a scenic gondola ride. There’s even free hot cocoa and festive tunes involved! So bundle up and get ready to see the San Antonio River Walk Christmas lights like never before.

Perhaps the most iconic Christmas city in Texas, San Antonio - specifically, the world-famous River Walk, transforms into a winter wonderland for the holiday season.

Strolling through the lights on foot is plenty enchanting, but there's an even better way to take it all in: a gondola ride.

The one-hour boat ride takes you into the heart of downtown San Antonio, through Restaurant Row and The Shops at Rivercenter.

Downtown Lights cruises depart Monday-Thursday from November 29th- December 23rd.

So bundle up, pile the family into the car, and head on down to the San Antonio River Walk for the holiday season experience of a lifetime!

Address: 306 West Market Street, San Antonio, TX 78205.

