Many of us experience the climate crisis as a sense of existential dread hovering over our daily lives. It’s there in the background of our minds as we go about all of the mundane tasks that keep us too busy to take any real action to stop it. But what if we couldn’t tune it out so easily? What if we could actually hear the glaciers crackling in the warming Arctic and the oceans rising to meet our fragile coastal cities? Land’s End, a new installation by the San Francisco-based FOR-SITE Foundation, brings these eerie sounds and other climate change-related works of art to a seaside setting where it all feels much more real and immediate.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 13 DAYS AGO