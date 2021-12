One of the most debated topics when it comes to Bitcoin is that concerning the legacy of the inventor of the crypto-currency. The “hunt” for the man who hides behind the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto has been going on for years now, with theories that have become more and more imaginative. Now, one of the main “suspects” has a chance to prove that he really is who he says he is. Craig Steven Wright has won a lawsuit against the heirs of his former collaborator David Kleiman, over ownership of a 1.1 million Bitcoin package believed to be closely related to Satoshi Nakamoto and among the very first Bitcoins ever mined. Wright had previously stated that if he prevailed in the process, he would prove that he was the creator of the cryptocurrency by logging into those Bitcoins and making transactions.

