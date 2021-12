SILVER SPRING, Md. — Some shop owners in Silver Spring got a rude awakening Monday morning when police told them their businesses were damaged by gunfire overnight. According to a statement from Montgomery County Police Department, at around 2 a.m. Monday, an off-duty officer called 911 about a fight at the Society Lounge located on Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring. Within moments, at around 2:15 a.m., he informed police he heard shots fired in the area. Police received other 911 calls from people reporting the sounds of gunshots.

