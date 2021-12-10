Eye Care for Your Protection

The “anti-aging” segment of the beauty industry has long thrived on promising solutions to age-related skin concerns like wrinkles, dark spots, and under-eye circles after they’ve taken up residence on your face. But as any dermatologist will tell you, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. And as savvier consumers have begun prioritizing efficacy in caring for their body’s largest organ, they’re looking for more than just the standard SPF and antioxidants (the gold standard for staving off the stamps of time caused by oxidative stress from the environment) to keep their skin healthy as they age. In 2022, this has paved the way for a new crop of “skin longevity” products that work to improve your skin’s health and function at the cellular level.

