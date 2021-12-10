ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

What Did Four Roses Do During Pandemic?

bevnewsonline.com
 6 days ago

It built a new visitor center that doubles the number of people that can visit the...

bevnewsonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘He could have made it home’: Woman claims Amazon told boyfriend to stay for tornado that took his life

The girlfriend of one of the victims who was killed after a tornado led to the collapse of an Amazon warehouse in Illinois has reportedly claimed that her boyfriend was told by the company to stay there and not drive home until the storm passed.Former army veteran Larry Virden, 46, was one of the six people killed on Friday night after the tornado ripped off a major portion of a massive Amazon facility in Illinois.Cherie Jones, Virden’s girlfriend of 13 years, told the New York Post on Sunday that her boyfriend’s last text to her was almost 16 minutes before...
ENVIRONMENT
Best Life

Never Leave a Hotel Before Doing This, Experts Warn

Technology has streamlined and improved many of the old conventions of traveling. These days, you don't even have to carry around a printed boarding pass—and you certainly don't have to safeguard your money on the road with traveler's cheques. But there's one longstanding travel protocol that you should keep doing even though you don't technically have to. Read on to find out what you should never leave a hotel without doing, according to the experts.
LIFESTYLE
Inverse

75 gifts under $25 on Amazon that are so impressive they'll make people think you’re rich

With the holiday season approaching, the pressure to find the perfect gift is on. Whether you have an entire family to buy for, need something for just one other person, or will need an item for an office gift swap, searching for a great gift can be stressful, especially when you don't want to break the bank but still want to give a clever, smart, fun, or practical present.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Visitor Center#Pandemic#Year Four
SPY

Stuck for Ideas? Here Are the Best Gifts for Women on Amazon

If you’re one of those people who finds buying gifts for people to be a real struggle, you’ll likely take all the help you can get. Luckily, when it comes to finding suitable gifts for the ladies in your life, there is a shortcut. By checking out the best gifts for women on Amazon, you will have a window into exactly what clothes, tech, food, treats and other miscellaneous items are currently worth your attention. While some people prefer to avoid larger retail websites, there are so many reasons to shop on Amazon, especially when compared to other websites or driving...
RETAIL
SPY

The 20 Best Gifts for Men You Should Always Buy on Amazon

Looking for the best gifts for men on Amazon? We’ve got you. Whether it’s for a birthday, Christmas or just because, finding the right gift for a guy can be a time-consuming process. What’s right for one person isn’t necessarily going to be right for someone else, so a little extra thinking can be required. However, one of the handiest things to know when picking a successful gift is knowing exactly what said person is into. Oh, and it also helps knowing you have access to the best gifts for men on Amazon. What makes Amazon a standout choice for finding gifts...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Upworthy

'Amazon won't let us leave': Dad of 4 texted in final message before being killed by tornado

Cherie Jones was waiting for her boyfriend to come home when she got a final text from him. "Amazon won't let me leave," read the text. Minutes later, the tornado hit the Amazon facility in Illinois, killing many including Larry Virden, Cherie Jones' boyfriend, who was also a father of four. Jones received the final text from Virden at 8.23 p.m. and at 8.30 p.m., the tornado struck the warehouse. "I got text messages from him. He always tells me when he is filling up the Amazon truck when he is getting ready to go back," said Jones, reported Yahoo News. "I was like ‘OK, I love you.’ He’s like, ‘well Amazon won’t let me leave until after the storm blows over.'"
ENVIRONMENT
MedicalXpress

Babies found to be more likely to accept unfamiliar women when the odor of their mother is present

A team of researchers from the Interdisciplinary Center, in Israel, working with a colleague from Canada, has found that babies are more likely to accept an unfamiliar woman when the odor of their mother is present. In their paper published in the journal Science Advances, the group describes experiments they conducted with volunteer moms, their babies and other unfamiliar women.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy