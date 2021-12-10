ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

First RTD Long Drink to Debut in U.S. in March 2022

 6 days ago

Janne Kouri is bringing Loncaro to market in a partnership with his cousin, Samuli Huuhtaen of Rock Paper Scissors, a Finnish brewery. Initally the product will launch in Los Angeles, followed by the rest of California and then the rest of the U.S. “Samuli and I...

The Gospel Whiskey Launches in U.S.

The Gospel Straight Rye Whiskey – made of 100% Australian unmalted rye – officially launches in the US. The Gospel is bringing together traditional American whiskey history with its Australian culture and environment. After much success in its local market as well as in France, Germany, the UK, Hong Kong and China, The Gospel marks its US launch in over 29 states.
DRINKS
The Infatuation

The Best Burritos In San Francisco

Burritos are so integral to San Francisco that we wouldn’t be surprised if we saw one added to the official city seal. And even though you could ask ten different people about their favorite burrito in town and get ten different answers, we’ve done the work of narrowing down the 15 best. Time to start checking them off your list.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Alternate Ending Beer Licenses Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT for Cans

Alternate Ending Beer Co., Aberdeen, N.J., released a beer can with a licensed Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT. Licensing a Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT for a limited-edition beer can label was the brainchild of Evan Hecht (aka @nftsniperbot) and Ross Cohen, co-founder of The Lifetime Value Company, who presented the idea to Alternate Ending Beer Co.’s Scott Novick, and Alexis Castellano.
DRINKS
theeastcountygazette.com

$1,100 Surprise Stimulus Will Hit Your Bank Account This December

The approximately $1 trillion in national assistant distributed to millions of households by three stimulus checks served several people. Still, there is no proof that the national government will give out a fourth stimulus debt. Some States Personal Funds. Corona Virus Delta alternatives are spreading over the nation, mentioning the...
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Independent

‘He could have made it home’: Woman claims Amazon told boyfriend to stay for tornado that took his life

The girlfriend of one of the victims who was killed after a tornado led to the collapse of an Amazon warehouse in Illinois has reportedly claimed that her boyfriend was told by the company to stay there and not drive home until the storm passed.Former army veteran Larry Virden, 46, was one of the six people killed on Friday night after the tornado ripped off a major portion of a massive Amazon facility in Illinois.Cherie Jones, Virden’s girlfriend of 13 years, told the New York Post on Sunday that her boyfriend’s last text to her was almost 16 minutes before...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Florida woman dies of Covid-19 as husband tried to force hospital to treat her with ivermectin

A Florida woman with Covid-19 whose husband had battled in court to get her treated with ivermectin has died of her illness.Tamara Drock, a 47-year-old teacher from Loxahatchee near Palm Beach, Florida, passed away from Covid complications on Friday after 12 weeks in hospital, according to the Palm Beach Post.Her Husband, Ryan Drock, had sued the hospital last month to force doctors to administer ivermectin, an anti-parasite medication that has become a cause célèbre for Covid sceptics and supporters of Donald Trump despite little evidence of its benefits.County judge James Nutt rejected Mr Drock’s lawsuit, arguing that letting judges...
PUBLIC HEALTH
HOLAUSA

Flow La Movie and his family among 9 dead in Dominican Republic plane crash, the Latin artist was 38

Tragic news came Wednesday from the Dominican Republic as a charter plane carrying 9 people crashed and burst into flames while attempting an emergency landing near Las Américas International Airport. According to the Dominican newspaper Listín Diario, the HI1050 aircraft, Gulfstream GIVSP type, had departed for Miami with 2 crew members and 7 passengers, and there are no survivors. Of the passengers, 6 were identified as American citizens, including 38-year-old Puerto Rican music producer José Ángel Hernández, who is better known as Flow La Movie. His partner Debbie Von Marie Jimenez Garcia and son Jayden Hernandez, who turned 4 in July, were also aboard the plane that was heading to Florida.
ACCIDENTS
Popculture

Serious Ice Cream Recall Revealed by FDA

Another ice cream brand was hit with a serious recall over the weekend, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced. Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association (MDVA) recalled some of its Howling Cow Butter Almond Ice Cream Pints because they include soy and wheat ingredients, but no warning on the labels. People with an allergy or sensitivity to wheat or soy could have life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume products with the ingredients. The recall impacts ice cream sold in North Carolina and South Carolina.
FOOD SAFETY

