First RTD Long Drink to Debut in U.S. in March 2022

Tragic news came Wednesday from the Dominican Republic as a charter plane carrying 9 people crashed and burst into flames while attempting an emergency landing near Las Américas International Airport. According to the Dominican newspaper Listín Diario, the HI1050 aircraft, Gulfstream GIVSP type, had departed for Miami with 2 crew members and 7 passengers, and there are no survivors. Of the passengers, 6 were identified as American citizens, including 38-year-old Puerto Rican music producer José Ángel Hernández, who is better known as Flow La Movie. His partner Debbie Von Marie Jimenez Garcia and son Jayden Hernandez, who turned 4 in July, were also aboard the plane that was heading to Florida.
