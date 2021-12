Whiskey of the Week is a new review series on Spy. Each week, we’ll review a different bottle, from newly released small-batch bourbons to our favorite cheap well whiskies. The Spirit: FEW Bottled in Bond Bourbon The Distillery: FEW Spirits Birthplace: Evanston, IL Style: Bourbon Proof: 100 proof / 50% ABV Availability: Limited initial release, but available to purchase online Price: $50.00 Back in 1897, the Bottled-in-Bond Act was passed, an attempt to establish some regulations in American whiskey at a time when many nefarious producers were adding things to bottles you would not want to actually consume. Bottled-in-bond has a few key stipulations: the whiskey is the...

