ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Connor, Hellebuyck power Jets to 3-0 win over Kraken

By CHRIS TALBOTT
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QX2WB_0dJBccVq00
1 of 7

SEATTLE (AP) — Kyle Connor scored two goal in the third period and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 25 shots to lead the Winnipeg Jets to a 3-0 win over the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night.

Winnipeg’s first shutout of the season came after a team meeting during morning skate to address the Jets’ weak penalty kill. They stuffed all five power plays they faced in the win.

“We’re the worst PK in the league pretty much — we’ve got to take some pride in that,” defenseman Brenden Dillon said. “I think our room, we’re prideful guys and we know we expect a lot better of ourselves. We know we’ve got to get better.”

Hellebuyck was challenged often, especially after the Kraken pulled goaltender Philipp Grubauer late, but preserved his 25th career shutout.

“I look forward to 26,” Hellebuyck said with a sly smile.

The goalie credited Connor with turning the game late.

“He’s got so much skill,” Hellebuyck said. “Tonight was the way that NHL games should look. You should grind a team out and then once plays are available, you make them, and he’s got the skill to make them clearly.”

Dominic Toninato also scored for the Jets, winners in four of their last six games. Paul Stastny, Mark Scheifele and Logan Stanley had assists as the Kraken again faltered early.

Stastny gathered in a turnover by Carson Soucy behind the net and found Toninato at the point for a one-timer past Seattle goaltender Grubauer at 5:24 of the first period.

Grubauer, who was pulled after giving up three goals on four shots in Seattle’s 6-1 loss to Pittsburgh on Monday, allowed the goal on Winnipeg’s third shot of the game. But he finished the period with several tough saves, then traded athletic moves with Hellebuyck as neither team scored in the second period.

Grubauer stoned Nikolaj Ehlers on a breakaway midway through the second, then made another tough save after Ehlers gathered the puck and centered it to Logan Stanley. Grubauer shut down the chance with a glove save.

Hellebuyck countered with a sprawling save on a Jared McCann shot 30 seconds later. A few minutes later, Grubauer responded with a quick save on Josh Morrissey’s slap shot out of a faceoff.

But loose defense failed Grubauer early in the third period, when Connor took a pass from Scheifele and scored his 16th goal of the season at 47 seconds after being allowed to skate freely in the crease. He added his second goal, unassisted at 14:54, after taking a turnover from Adam Larsson at mid-ice and outskating the defense before beating Grubauer.

Grubauer stopped 28 of 31 shots.

“They’re one of the better teams we’ve faced this year and they made it really hard for us to get out of our zone,” Grubauer said. “They forced us to make mistakes back there.”

NOTES: Stastny needs one assist to reach 500. ... The Jets recalled D Ville Heinola from Manitoba of the AHL. … D Mark Giordano (COVID-19 protocols) returned to the ice after missing six games. Giordano tested positive for the coronavirus while the team was in Tampa Bay and quarantined in Florida. … Ehlers left the ice early in the third period with an apparent injury after taking a puck to the hand.

Jets: At Vancouver on Friday.

Kraken: Hosts Columbus on Saturday.

___

Comments / 0

Related
milehighsports.com

Enough is enough: Jacob MacDonald is second player in five days to be stretchered off the ice for contact to the head

DENVER — Avalanche defenseman Jacob MacDonald is the first NHL player to get stretchered off the ice in a regular-season game in five days. Five days since Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba obliterated Chicago’s Jujhar Khaira with a hit that made initial contact with the head despite the principal point being the chest. That’s the explanation from the league on why Trouba went unpenalized for the play that saw Khaira, who has a history of concussion issues, get stretchered off the ice and transported to a local hospital.
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruins Place Brad Marchand, Craig Smith In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins played the Flames two days before Calgary put six players and one coach in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Now two Bruins are in protocol. The first player placed in protocol was forward Craig Smith. About 90 minutes later, the Bruins announced that star winger Brad Marchand was placed in COVID-19 protocols, too. Despite missing three games due to a suspension, Marchand leads the Bruins in goals (11) and assists (16) this season. Smith has two goals and five assists in his 19 games this season. On Monday, the NHL postponed Calgary games through Thursday amid the team’s COVID...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks talk boosters — ‘We’ll do whatever it takes’ — after Monday’s game is postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak on the Calgary Flames

The NHL postponed Monday night’s Chicago Blackhawks game at the United Center after six Calgary Flames players and a staff member entered the COVID-19 protocol. No makeup date has been announced. The Flames announced that Elias Lindholm, Andrew Mangiapane, Brad Richardson, Adam Ruzicka, Chris Tanev and Nikita Zadorov — a defenseman who played for the Hawks last season — and a member of their ...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Bruins News & Rumors: Kane, Bergeron, Lucic & More

In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, there was recently talk that the team was interested in Evander Kane, but that no longer appears to be the case. Meanwhile, many are beginning to speculate what the future could hold for Patrice Bergeron, who is without a contract for next season. In other news, former Bruin Milan Lucic was able to get a proper ovation for his 1000th NHL game, a milestone he hit last season. Last but not least, after a shaky start, both Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman are picking up their play in recent weeks.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Connor Hellebuyck
Person
Josh Morrissey
Person
Philipp Grubauer
Person
Logan Stanley
Person
Brenden Dillon
Person
Kyle Connor
Person
Carson Soucy
Person
Jared Mccann
Person
Adam Larsson
Person
Mark Giordano
Person
Paul Stastny
Person
Mark Scheifele
Person
Nikolaj Ehlers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Jets#Ap
CBS Boston

Bruce Cassidy Back With Bruins After COVID Absence

BOSTON (CBS) —  The Bruins have their head coach back. Bruce Cassidy was back on the ice with his team after being away for the last two weeks with COVID-19. Cassidy was placed in the NHL’s COVID protocol back on Nov. 30 following a positive test and missed six games. Assistant Joe Sacco took over for Cassidy on the Boston bench, leading the Bruins to a 3-1-2 record in Cassidy’s absence. Cassidy said that being at home and watching the Bruins reminded him of his head coaching days in Providence, when he kept tabs on the big league team. It wasn’t easy...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Winnipeg Jets
NewsBreak
Hockey
Place
Vancouver, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

683K+
Followers
362K+
Post
311M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy