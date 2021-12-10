Man found shot near Orange County motel

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies are investigating an overnight shooting near a motel.

Deputies said they responded to the Quality Inn on West Landstreet Road just before 1 a.m.

They said they found a man who was shot. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Investigators are still looking into what sparked the shooting.

No other details were available.

