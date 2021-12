A new Covid-19 variant is in town and is threatening to throw all plans for the rest of December and beyond into disarray.South Africa alerted the world to the new omicron variant on 24 November after it detected the first case there, which resulted in the UK government moving the country to the travel “red list” and reinstating the mask mandate in England and Wales.On top of that, there have been an increasing number of omicron cases in the UK, with a total of 22 confirmed in England and nine in Scotland.News of the variant has left many uncertain about...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO